Read in full: Buckingham Palace's statement as King Charles diagnosed with cancer

5 February 2024, 18:09 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 18:11

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has started a schedule of treatment, Buckingham Palace has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The statement said: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Charles and Harry

Harry 'has spoken to Charles about King's cancer diagnosis and is travelling back to the UK'

Live
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

Live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis

Breaking
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

King Charles diagnosed with cancer and postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment

Russia and Iran are working together as attacks on the Red Sea are distracting from the war in Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has warned

Russia and Iran are 'working together' as Red Sea attacks distract from war in Ukraine, Defence Secretary warns

Bulgaria Farmers’Protest

Bulgaria’s farmers join Europe-wide protests

Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves goes on trial in Spain accused of sexual assault

Saudi Arabia US Blinken

Blinken returns to Middle East in push for hostage deal and postwar Gaza plan

Police intervene as hundreds queue for Bristol NHS dentist

Police called after hundreds of people queue for six hours to try and register with an NHS dentist

A McDonald’s sign

McDonald’s has bumpy end to strong year after Middle East boycotts hurt sales

Russia Yandex

Tech company Yandex selling Russian operations for £3.9 billion

Estee Lauder-Layoffs

Estee Lauder cuts 3% to 5% of global workforce as sales and profits slide

Snap-Layoffs

Snapchat owner lays off about 10% of its global workforce

Abdul Ezedi

Man arrested for aiding Clapham attack suspect as police say injured children are not his and mum could lose eye

Rishi Sunak has visited Northern Ireland

Rishi Sunak urges Northern Ireland to 'focus on things that matter', not vote on united Ireland

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi may have fled the country, a former Met Police detective has warned as the manhunt enters its fifth day

Acid attack suspect 'may have fled the country', former Met Police detective warns as manhunt enters fifth day

The attack took place in Oxford Circus

Man shoved onto Tube tracks at Oxford Circus as suspect, 24, charged with attempted murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi has gone to ground, with several theories emerging about where he is

What has happened to Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi? All the theories as manhunt hits sixth day
Israel Palestinians US

Gaza death toll rises as Blinken returns to the Middle East

Japan Snow

Heavy snow hits Tokyo, halting trains and grounding more than 100 flights

Japan Italy

Japan to step up defence and economic ties with Italy

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner under investigation at Red Bull F1 team over 'inappropriate behaviour'
Senegal Election

Senegal’s government cuts internet access as MPs debate Bill on election delay

'People complain [about] the dogs; it's not the dogs' claims family of grandmother, 68, mauled to death by 'XL Bullies'

'People complain about the dogs; it's not the dogs,' claims family of grandmother, 68, mauled to death by 'XL Bullies'
RAF Typhoons escorted a Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Dramatic moment RAF Typhoons escort Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has appeared in court this morning standing on trial for rape, where he faces a prison sentence of up to 12 years

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves appears in court accused of raping 23-year-old woman in Barcelona nightclub
CORRECTION Spain Migration

Spain says more than 1,000 migrants reached Canary Islands in three days

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William will return to royal duties on Wednesday following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace today confirmed.

William's royal return: Prince resumes official duties as Kate recovers from surgery

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit