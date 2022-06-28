England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr

28 June 2022, 18:13 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 18:16

By Will Taylor

Andrew Marr says the English should take notice now Nicola Sturgeon has called for another independence referendum.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at the start of Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr, LBC's host said: "Do you like being British? Do you feel a warm glow when you see a Union Jack fluttering in the evening air? For many Scots, the answer is a flat no.

"But for all those English viewers and listeners tonight who've barely bothered to think about Britishness, then today, Tuesday the 28th June 2022, may well be a day to remember.

"Because this afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland, set out on the latest stretch of her long march to break the union with England.

"She named the date, October 19 next year, when she wants a second independence vote.

"Now, the law says it's not really up to her, it's up to the Government in London. And Boris Johnson is clear – he won't give permission for a second, legally-binding referendum through a so-called section 30 order.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

"Today, Sturgeon said to him, in effect, see you in court.

"And so, she's asked her top legal official, the Lord Advocate, to apply to the Supreme Court in London for a ruling on whether her proposed referendum is legal.

"If the court says yes, she goes ahead, if it says no, she turns the next general election by 2024 into a de facto independence referendum.

"None of this necessarily brings the end of the UK forward by a day or yard, wind and waste water.

"It appears more about keeping a permanent, nationalist campaign going, holding the Scottish National Party together for the eventual, maybe, one day, moment when another chance comes.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

"But in part, because of Brexit, which Scotland did not vote for, that day will come.

"Already, around one half of Scots want out of Britain and some of them are getting very frustrated.

"You may think, don't care, doensn't really matter to me. But if and when it does happen, what about England?

Read more: Sturgeon sets out date for proposed second Scottish independence referendum next year

"The English lose that familiar flag, they lose the nuclear deterrent, they'll find vast tracts of beautiful, thriving towns and cities, lush farmland, rich seas, glorious mountains and good neighbours that are today part of the same country suddenly wont be.

"In almost every way, England will be littler and lesser, smaller on the world stage, more hemmed in. You will notice, I promise."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maxwell has been jailed

Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years over sex trafficking

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner
Alcatraz escapees could still be alive

Three prisoners feared dead after Alcatraz escape could still be alive
Nick Kyrgios was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges

'I don't boo when they're scanning their shopping': bad boy's rant at Wimbledon
The clip shows panicked civilians in a nearby park

Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre
HMIC cited multiple failings including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer

Met Police to be placed in 'special measures' following 'catalogue of failures'
Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was commended for his "courage and determination"

'We've got to save her': Hero's final words before jumping into Thames to try and save woman
Former Nazi concentration camp guard covers his face as he arrives at a gym used as a makeshift courtroom

Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

6 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

6 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile