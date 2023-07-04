Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch Again

4 July 2023, 19:54

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Chris Giles - Economics Editor at the Financial Times
  • Paul Johnson - Director of the IFS
  • Sally Warren - Director of Policy for the King's Fund
  • Sam Lister - Political Editor of the Daily Express
  • Neal Lawson - Chairs the pressure group Compass, which advocates a progressive alliance of parties and is facing expulsion from the Labour party
  • Yossi Bellin - Former Israeli Justice Minister who initiated the process for the Oslo accords in 1993
  • Lord Mark Sedwill - Former Head of the Home Civil Service, Former UK National Security Advisor
  • Bruce Daisley - Former Vice-President of Twitter (2015-20), host of the podcast 'Eat Sleep Work Repeat' and Author of the book 'Fortitude: Unpicking the Myth of Resilience'
  • Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter
  • Justine Roberts - CEO of Mumsnet

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Five Tory councils are challenging Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion in the High Court

Sadiq Khan 'lacks the legal powers' to expand London's ULEZ, High Court told

A foundation was set up in Captain Tom's name

Captain Tom's daughter ordered to demolish spa and pool complex at £1.2m home

Meta’s Threads is launching to rival Elon Musk's Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s new social media platform has the ability to take over Twitter, site's former VP tells LBC
The gathering was advertised as a 'mingle and jingle'

Police launch new Partygate investigation and reopen another after fresh evidence emerges

Rishi Sunak speaking during the committee meeting

Rishi Sunak denies Rwanda plan is a 'gamble' as he insists Government will 'vigorously' challenge court decision
The mum-of-two wanted decided to shoot her shot with the bus driver.

Woman 38, leaves ‘fit bus driver’ romantic note in the hope he will come forward and ask her for a date
Eight people were hurt in the attack in Tel Aviv

Palestinian man drives car into crowd at Tel Aviv bus stop, hurting eight people

Kevin Spacey had a "panicked" look on his face after a man he met in a pub rejected him

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'panicked' after man rejected him when he kissed his neck kiss and grabbed his crotch
Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile