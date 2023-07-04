Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Chris Giles - Economics Editor at the Financial Times

Paul Johnson - Director of the IFS

Sally Warren - Director of Policy for the King's Fund

Sam Lister - Political Editor of the Daily Express

Neal Lawson - Chairs the pressure group Compass, which advocates a progressive alliance of parties and is facing expulsion from the Labour party

Yossi Bellin - Former Israeli Justice Minister who initiated the process for the Oslo accords in 1993

Lord Mark Sedwill - Former Head of the Home Civil Service, Former UK National Security Advisor

Bruce Daisley - Former Vice-President of Twitter (2015-20), host of the podcast 'Eat Sleep Work Repeat' and Author of the book 'Fortitude: Unpicking the Myth of Resilience'

Fraser Knight - LBC's Reporter

Justine Roberts - CEO of Mumsnet

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.