Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again

10 January 2023, 19:21

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko - Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom
  • Lord Richard Dannatt - Former Chief of the General Staff & Former Head of the Army
  • Dame Barbara Woodward - UK Permanent Representative to the UN
  • Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty CBE - Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-2021), Former Dean of the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's
  • Lord Neil Kinnock - Former Leader of the Labour Party (1983-1992) and former Vice-President of the European Commission from (1999-2004)
  • Al Foran - Actor and Comedian
  • Barney Francis - Founder of Studio Neural
  • Henry Ajder - Broadcaster and Presenter of 'The Future Will be Synthesised'

Ella Henderson died from her injuries in hospital

Council fined £280,000 after girl, 6, killed by decaying tree that 'should not have been standing on that dreadful day'
Satpreet Singh Gandhi has been handed a life sentence

Chilling footage shows husband who murdered his estranged wife buying a knife and stalking up to her home with the blade
Former Labour Leader said Keir Starmer was "right" not to join strike pickets

Keir Starmer 'right' not to join picket lines as doing so would be 'gesture politics', says former Labour leader Neil Kinnock
Former police officer Paul Hinchcliffe

Yorkshire police officer who pulled down woman's top and took pictures guilty of sexual assault
Lord Kinnock on LBC

Plans to curb workers' rights to strike are 'poisonous' says former Labour leader Neil Kinnock
Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far in hardback, ebook and audio formats after going on sale today.

Prince Harry autobiography Spare becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Andrew Marr on Tuesday

Andrew Marr: Could the UK antagonise Russia further by sending more weapons to Ukraine?

Mr Shah now has 115 offences in total

Disgraced London GP sexually assaulted 28 women after telling them they could have cancer 'like Jade Goody'
Diane Abbott on toxic Westminster culture

Diane Abbott: Something must be done about toxic Westminster culture pushing women out of politics
Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

