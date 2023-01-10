Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/01 | Watch Again
10 January 2023, 19:21
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko - Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom
- Lord Richard Dannatt - Former Chief of the General Staff & Former Head of the Army
- Dame Barbara Woodward - UK Permanent Representative to the UN
- Professor Dame Anne-Marie Rafferty CBE - Former President of the Royal College of Nursing (2019-2021), Former Dean of the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, and now a Professor of Nursing Policy at King's
- Lord Neil Kinnock - Former Leader of the Labour Party (1983-1992) and former Vice-President of the European Commission from (1999-2004)
- Al Foran - Actor and Comedian
- Barney Francis - Founder of Studio Neural
- Henry Ajder - Broadcaster and Presenter of 'The Future Will be Synthesised'
