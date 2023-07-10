Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/07 | Watch again

10 July 2023, 20:01

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch Again 10/07

By Anna Fox

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr again in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lord George Robertson - Former NATO Secretary General and Former Secretary of State for Defence
  • Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko - Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK
  • Danny Shaw - Policing and Crime Commentator
  • Mark Stephens - Lawyer and a Media Law & Privacy Expert at the Law Firm Howard Kennedy
  • Shaun Lintern - Health Editor at The Sunday Times who broke the original maternity care story in Nottingham 2021
  • Suzanne White - Healthcare lawyer who advocates for women’s rights in healthcare and patient safety
  • Amelia Armour - Partner at Amadeus Capital Partners which invests in startups in Cambridge
  • Simon Calder - Travel Correspondent for The Independent
  • Sir Craig Oliver- Former Controller of English News Output for BBC Global News and Former Director of Politics and Communications at No.10 under David Cameron
  • Stewart Purvis - Former non-executive director for Channel 4 (2013-21) and editor of Channel 4 News (1983-87); he also served as Editor in Chief of ITN (1987-2003)


Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

