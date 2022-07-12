Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/07 | Watch again

12 July 2022, 22:05

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Andrew was joined by:

David Wooding - Political Editor for the Sun on Sunday

Jeremy Hunt - Conservative MP for South West Surrey who is running to be Leader of the Conservative Party

Matt Hancock - Former Health Secretary under Boris Johnson and Theresa May, and Conservative MP for West Suffolk

Gabriel Pogrund - Whitehall Editor at The Times (and Sunday Times)

Jake Berry, Chair of the Northern Research Group and Conservative MP for Rossendale and Darwen

Baroness Valerie Amos - Was the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and the International Development Secretary







