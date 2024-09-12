Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/09 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr 12/09 | Watch again

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Matthew Hulbert - Whose mother died of sepsis after an 11 hour wait for an ambulance

Dr Andrew Meyerson - NHS A&E Doctor in East London

Stephen Kinnock - Minister for Health and Social Care

Sergei Markov - Former Advisor to President Putin, Director of the Institue for Political Studies

Sam Rose - Officer for Gaza operations at UNRWA

Professor Jagjit Chadha OBE - Director for the National Institute of Economic and Social Research

Dr Jeni Millard - Extragalactic astronomer and co-presenter of the 'Awesome Astronomy' podcast

Katy Balls - Political Editor of The Spectator

Kitty Donaldson - Chief Political Commentator for the i Paper

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm