Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/01 | Watch Again

13 January 2025, 22:46

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/01 | Watch again

By Olly Roberts

You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Natasha Clark: LBC Political Editor
  • Peter Kyle: Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
  • Baroness Brown (Julia King): British engineer and Chair of the House of Lords Select Committee on Science and Technology
  • Dr. Jeevun Sandher: Labour MP for Loughborough
  • Dr. Adrian Boyle: President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine
  • Aggie Chambre: LBC Political Correspondent
  • Adam McKay: Director of Don't Look Up, The Big Short, and the Anchorman series
  • Gina Davidson: LBC Scotland Political Editor
  • Alan Zycinski: LBC Scotland Correspondent
  • Sir Craig Oliver: Former Downing Street Director of Communications and Partner at FGS Global

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

