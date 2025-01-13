Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/01 | Watch Again
13 January 2025, 22:46
You can watch Monday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Natasha Clark: LBC Political Editor
- Peter Kyle: Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology
- Baroness Brown (Julia King): British engineer and Chair of the House of Lords Select Committee on Science and Technology
- Dr. Jeevun Sandher: Labour MP for Loughborough
- Dr. Adrian Boyle: President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine
- Aggie Chambre: LBC Political Correspondent
- Adam McKay: Director of Don't Look Up, The Big Short, and the Anchorman series
- Gina Davidson: LBC Scotland Political Editor
- Alan Zycinski: LBC Scotland Correspondent
- Sir Craig Oliver: Former Downing Street Director of Communications and Partner at FGS Global
