Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/07 | Watch again

16 July 2024, 19:51 | Updated: 16 July 2024, 21:25

Watch again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 16/07/24

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • John Healey - Secretary of State for Defence and Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough.
  • Sir Michael Fallon - Former Conservative Defence Secretary.
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
  • Peter Allen - LBC France Correspondent.
  • Liz Saville-Roberts - Westminster Leader for Plaid Cymru.
  • Bronwen Wetherby - LBC's Wales Reporter.
  • Ambassador John Bolton - Former US Ambassador to the UN and former National Security Advisor.
  • Rob Harris - Sports Correspondent at Sky News.
  • Guto Harri - Former Director of Communications for News UK.
  • Rebecca Boyle - Science Writer and Author of Our Moon.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Enzo Fernandez filmed himself and his Argentina teammates singing an offensive song

Chelsea defender Fofana slams 'uninhibited racism' of teammate Fernandez after Argentinian sings offensive chant
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson urges Donald Trump to support Ukraine in one-on-one meeting

Snipers weren't placed on the "sloping roof" used by the shooter who attempted to assassinate Presidential nominee Donald Trump over "safety concerns", the head of the US Secret Service has admitted.

Snipers weren't placed on 'sloping roof' used by would-be Trump assassin over 'safety' concerns
Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found
King Charles III and Queen Camilla viewing rare Golden Guernsey Goats

Charles and Camilla present royal title to goats saved from the Nazis on visit to Channel islands
Gareth Southgate, an Englishman through and through, is one of our most successful managers

Why the next England manager must be… English

Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his corruption trial

US Senator Bob Menendez found guilty on all counts in corruption trial

The weather is set to get warmer again this week

Exact date sunny weather to return to UK as mini heatwave hits and temperatures top 30C again
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/07 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/07 | Watch Again

Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

2 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

2 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile