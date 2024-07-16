Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/07 | Watch again

Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- John Healey - Secretary of State for Defence and Labour MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough.
- Sir Michael Fallon - Former Conservative Defence Secretary.
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor.
- Peter Allen - LBC France Correspondent.
- Liz Saville-Roberts - Westminster Leader for Plaid Cymru.
- Bronwen Wetherby - LBC's Wales Reporter.
- Ambassador John Bolton - Former US Ambassador to the UN and former National Security Advisor.
- Rob Harris - Sports Correspondent at Sky News.
- Guto Harri - Former Director of Communications for News UK.
- Rebecca Boyle - Science Writer and Author of Our Moon.
