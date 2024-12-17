Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/12 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Debbie De Spon - Communications Director of the WASPI Campaign

Brian Leishman - Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Noga Tarnopolsky - Freelance Journalist based in Jerusalem

Ammar Abdulhamid - Syrian dissident living in exile in Washington D.C. and Co-founder and President of the pro-democracy Tharwa Foundation

Emma Corr - LBC's Reporter

Wendy Charles-Warner - Chair of Education Otherwise

Arkady Ostrovsky - An award-winning author and journalist who leads The Economist's coverage of Russia's war against Ukraine

Joseph Draper - LBC's Reporter

Gawain Towler - Former Adviser to Nigel Farage as leader of Reform UK, the Brexit Party and UKIP

