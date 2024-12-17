Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
17 December 2024, 19:17
Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/12 | Watch Again
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Debbie De Spon - Communications Director of the WASPI Campaign
- Brian Leishman - Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Noga Tarnopolsky - Freelance Journalist based in Jerusalem
- Ammar Abdulhamid - Syrian dissident living in exile in Washington D.C. and Co-founder and President of the pro-democracy Tharwa Foundation
- Emma Corr - LBC's Reporter
- Wendy Charles-Warner - Chair of Education Otherwise
- Arkady Ostrovsky - An award-winning author and journalist who leads The Economist's coverage of Russia's war against Ukraine
- Joseph Draper - LBC's Reporter
- Gawain Towler - Former Adviser to Nigel Farage as leader of Reform UK, the Brexit Party and UKIP
