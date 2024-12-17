Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/12 | Watch again

17 December 2024, 19:17

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/12 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Debbie De Spon - Communications Director of the WASPI Campaign
  • Brian Leishman - Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Noga Tarnopolsky - Freelance Journalist based in Jerusalem
  • Ammar Abdulhamid - Syrian dissident living in exile in Washington D.C. and Co-founder and President of the pro-democracy Tharwa Foundation
  • Emma Corr - LBC's Reporter
  • Wendy Charles-Warner - Chair of Education Otherwise
  • Arkady Ostrovsky - An award-winning author and journalist who leads The Economist's coverage of Russia's war against Ukraine
  • Joseph Draper - LBC's Reporter
  • Gawain Towler - Former Adviser to Nigel Farage as leader of Reform UK, the Brexit Party and UKIP

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

