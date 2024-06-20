Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

20 June 2024, 19:09

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

By William Tyrrell

You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Will Hutton - Economist, former Editor of the Observer and President of the Academy of Social Sciences
  • Tim Montgomerie - Former Adviser to Boris Johnson and Founding Editor of the Conservative Home website
  • Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator
  • Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland, Women and Equalities and the Cabinet Office
  • Lord Jonathan Sumption- Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom who has backed the covid fines amnesty
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Stephen Bush - Associate Editor and Columnist at the Financial Times
  • Claire Ellicott - Whitehall Editor at the Daily Mail

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Footage has emerged showing Jay Slater hours before he went missing

Missing Jay Slater seen on video at packed Tenerife rave just hours before he vanished as search enters fourth night
Donald Sutherland, actor known for Hunger Games (top) and MASH (bottom), has died aged 88

Donald Sutherland, actor known for Hunger Games and Kelly's Heroes, has died aged 88

England fans celebrate at the BOXPark Wembley

England fans pack out pubs and sneak out of work early to cheer on three lions ahead of crunch Euros clash
When Putin met Kim: Leaders cement alliance with limo drive, concert and pony stroking outing

When Putin met Kim: Leaders cement alliance with limo drive, concert and pony stroking outing
Smash and Wings owner Haroon is unhappy at being threatened to make the change

Family restaurant threatened with legal action by US giant if it doesn't change name to avoid 'copyright breach'
An intruder has been on the roof of Sacred Heart High School for three days.

London girls school closed for three days due to 'our intruder' on roof as police say situation still ongoing
Farah El Kadhi

Influencer Farah El Kadhi dies aged 36 after 'suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta'
Sir Ian McKellen will not re-appear in West End play as veteran actor, 85, gives health update after falling from stage

Sir Ian McKellen will not re-appear in West End play as veteran actor, 85, gives health update after falling from stage
‘We get knocked down, but we get up again’, says the refugee sector this World Refugee Day

‘We get knocked down, but we get up again’, says the refugee sector this World Refugee Day

German police

'Isis terrorist sleeper agent' arrested in Germany near Euro 2024 host city

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

1 month ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

1 month ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile