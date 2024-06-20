Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again
20 June 2024, 19:09
You can watch Thursday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Will Hutton - Economist, former Editor of the Observer and President of the Academy of Social Sciences
- Tim Montgomerie - Former Adviser to Boris Johnson and Founding Editor of the Conservative Home website
- Fraser Nelson - Editor of the Spectator
- Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Scotland, Women and Equalities and the Cabinet Office
- Lord Jonathan Sumption- Former Justice of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom who has backed the covid fines amnesty
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Stephen Bush - Associate Editor and Columnist at the Financial Times
- Claire Ellicott - Whitehall Editor at the Daily Mail
