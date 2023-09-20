Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/09 | Watch Again

20 September 2023, 19:27

Watch Again: Andrew Marr 20/09/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Chris Skidmore - Conservative MP for Kingswood and Chair of the Environment APPG
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • John Cauldwell - Philanthropist & Founder of Mobile Retailer Phones4u
  • Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity, the world’s first green energy company
  • Sir Peter Westmacott - Former British Ambassador to the United States (2012-2016)
  • Anders Fogh Rasmussen - Former NATO Secretary General (2009-14), Former Prime Minister of Denmark (2001-09)
  • Andy Palmer - Former COO of Nissan, Former CEO of Aston Martin, now Chair of InoBat, manufacturers of Electric Batteries

Rishi Sunak announced a major change in the government's net zero policy on Wednesday

Labour 'would reverse Rishi's Net Zero u-turn,' Shadow Environment Secretary confirms

The radio host gave listeners with a major health update.

Radio host Chris Evans gives major health update after revealing skin cancer diagnosis last month
A murder investigation is underway after a stabbing in Jubilee Park, Bromley

Murder investigation launched after stabbing in south east London

Rishi Sunak today unveiled his 'watered-down' net zero plans

Why has it taken the Tories four years to be honest about the cost of Net Zero?

More bank branches are set to close down.

Four major banks to shut 36 more branches in another blow to UK high street - is your local going?
Tesco said the move was part of a trial

Now Tesco shoppers are forced to show their receipts before leaving the store - joining Sainsbury's and Aldi
Rishi Sunak weakened the government's Net Zero pledges and announced a delay to the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars

PM's green 'U-turn' as he delays ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars - but there's a boost for boiler upgrades
Coastal areas were found to have more people living to a 100 years.

Living around coastal areas in the UK more likely to increase your lifespan

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
Net Zero is going to come with a hefty price tag, says Natasha Clark

The real truth about Net Zero? It will cost taxpayers billions - if not trillions of pounds

