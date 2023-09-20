Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/09 | Watch Again
20 September 2023, 19:27
Watch Again: Andrew Marr 20/09/23
You can watch Wednesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Chris Skidmore - Conservative MP for Kingswood and Chair of the Environment APPG
- Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
- John Cauldwell - Philanthropist & Founder of Mobile Retailer Phones4u
- Dale Vince - Founder of Ecotricity, the world’s first green energy company
- Sir Peter Westmacott - Former British Ambassador to the United States (2012-2016)
- Anders Fogh Rasmussen - Former NATO Secretary General (2009-14), Former Prime Minister of Denmark (2001-09)
- Andy Palmer - Former COO of Nissan, Former CEO of Aston Martin, now Chair of InoBat, manufacturers of Electric Batteries