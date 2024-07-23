Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor

Tracy Brabin -Labour Mayor of West Yorkshire

Leslee Udwin - Founder of Global Initiative "Think Equal", early years educational programme that prevents harmful behaviours in later life, film director behind India's Daughter, a documentary banned by the Indian government for raising awareness around rape culture in the country.

Dr Mohamed El-Erian - Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and Former Deputy Director of the IMF, now President of Queens College, University of Cambridge

Allan Lichtman - Presidential Predictor and US Historian

Tim Miller - Former Secret Service Agent to the Washington Field Office

Martin Williams - UK Investigations Editor at Open Democracy and author of 'Parliament Ltd,' - a book about corruption in Westminster

Sarah Porter - Founder and CEO of InspiredMinds, the worlds fastest growing and largest emerging tech community of over 200,000 people in 168 countries/ she's also an advisor to the UN on Lethal Autonomous Weapons and Human Rights Law

