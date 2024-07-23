Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/07 | Watch again

23 July 2024, 19:53

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/07 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Natasha Clark - LBC's Political Editor
  • Tracy Brabin -Labour Mayor of West Yorkshire
  • Leslee Udwin - Founder of Global Initiative "Think Equal", early years educational programme that prevents harmful behaviours in later life, film director behind India's Daughter, a documentary banned by the Indian government for raising awareness around rape culture in the country.
  • Dr Mohamed El-Erian - Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz and Former Deputy Director of the IMF, now President of Queens College, University of Cambridge
  • Allan Lichtman - Presidential Predictor and US Historian
  • Tim Miller - Former Secret Service Agent to the Washington Field Office
  • Martin Williams - UK Investigations Editor at Open Democracy and author of 'Parliament Ltd,' - a book about corruption in Westminster
  • Sarah Porter - Founder and CEO of InspiredMinds, the worlds fastest growing and largest emerging tech community of over 200,000 people in 168 countries/ she's also an advisor to the UN on Lethal Autonomous Weapons and Human Rights Law

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly has announced he will stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Former Home Secretary James Cleverly announces Tory leadership bid

Kamala Harris

‘A fight for the future’: Kamala Harris vows to take on Donald Trump’s ‘extremist’ agenda in first campaign rally speech
Labour has seen off a potential rebellion on the two-child benefit cap

Keir Starmer suspends seven rebel Labour MPs who voted to get rid of two-child benefit cap

Spain and Manchester City star Rodri has been charged by UEFA after he chanted about Gibraltar during a Euro 2024 victory event.

Manchester City star Rodri charged by UEFA over Gibraltar chants during EURO 2024 celebrations
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Delaware

Joe Biden seen for first time since quitting presidential race as Democrats rally behind Kamala Harris
Robert Hammond, 47, faced a "surging mountain of debt and financial pressures"

Mortgage broker who murdered his wife to cash in on her life insurance and pay off £300,000 debt jailed for 24 years
Michael Marmot said the cap was 'almost a form of eugenics'

Two-child benefit cap amounts to eugenics, public health expert claims ahead of MPs' vote

nna Holland and Phoebe Plummer are accused of throwing two cans of soup at the legendary painting

Tomato soup acted 'like paint stripper' in Just Stop Oil Van Gogh protest, court hears

Charlotte Dujardin, Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, has pulled out of Paris 2024

Team GB’s Charlotte Dujardin suspended after video shows her ‘hitting horse’s legs’

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

2 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

2 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile