Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/09 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 23/09/24

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Ed Miliband - Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero

Rain Newton-Smith - Director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI)

Clare Miller - CEO of Clarion Housing, the largest social landlord in England

Dr Jeevun Sandher - Labour MP for Loughborough

Yuan Yang - Labour MP for Earley and Woodley

Claire Ainsley - Former Executive Director of Policy to Keir Starmer (2020 - 2022), and now Director of the Progressive Policy Institute's centre-left renewal project

Scarlett Maguire - Pollster for JL Partner Polls

Gideon Skinner - Head of Political Research at Ipsos UK

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm