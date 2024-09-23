Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/09 | Watch Again

23 September 2024, 19:53

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 23/09/24

By Tia Tokatly

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Ed Miliband - Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero
  • Rain Newton-Smith - Director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI)
  • Clare Miller - CEO of Clarion Housing, the largest social landlord in England
  • Dr Jeevun Sandher - Labour MP for Loughborough
  • Yuan Yang - Labour MP for Earley and Woodley
  • Claire Ainsley - Former Executive Director of Policy to Keir Starmer (2020 - 2022), and now Director of the Progressive Policy Institute's centre-left renewal project
  • Scarlett Maguire - Pollster for JL Partner Polls
  • Gideon Skinner - Head of Political Research at Ipsos UK

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

