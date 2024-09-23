Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/09 | Watch Again
23 September 2024, 19:53
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 23/09/24
You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Ed Miliband - Secretary of State for Energy and Net Zero
- Rain Newton-Smith - Director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI)
- Clare Miller - CEO of Clarion Housing, the largest social landlord in England
- Dr Jeevun Sandher - Labour MP for Loughborough
- Yuan Yang - Labour MP for Earley and Woodley
- Claire Ainsley - Former Executive Director of Policy to Keir Starmer (2020 - 2022), and now Director of the Progressive Policy Institute's centre-left renewal project
- Scarlett Maguire - Pollster for JL Partner Polls
- Gideon Skinner - Head of Political Research at Ipsos UK
Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm