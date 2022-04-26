Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Appearing on the show tonight were:

Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Secretary of State for International Trade & Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed

Dan White - Spokesperson for Disability Rights UK whose 15 yr old daughter, Emily, has complex needs

Lord Peter Mandelson - Labour Party peer and former First Secretary of State and MP for Hartlepool (1992-2004)

Neale Richmond - Dublin Rathdown TD for Fine Gael and the party's spokesperson on European Affairs

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/