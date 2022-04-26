Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04 | Watch again

26 April 2022, 21:52

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr here.

Appearing on the show tonight were:

Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Secretary of State for International Trade & Conservative MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed

Dan White - Spokesperson for Disability Rights UK whose 15 yr old daughter, Emily, has complex needs

Lord Peter Mandelson - Labour Party peer and former First Secretary of State and MP for Hartlepool (1992-2004)

Neale Richmond - Dublin Rathdown TD for Fine Gael and the party's spokesperson on European Affairs

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ipswich Museum are on the hunt for a "social justice champion" to help "decolonise problematic" artefacts

Museum advertise for £35k-a-year 'social justice champion' to 'decolonise artefacts'
Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary
Speculation has been raised about Vladimir Putin's health

Video shows Putin 'uncontrollably convulsing' during meeting with Lukashenko
Lord Mandelson speaks to Andrew Marr

Government would be 'stupid' to tear up Northern Ireland Protocol, Lord Mandelson warns
Estefania Carrera Barragan, a nutrition expert, was last seen at around 7pm on Barking Road, east London on April 16.

Fears grow for missing Ecuadorian blogger last seen in east London 10 days ago
UK ministers want the power to unilaterally ditch key parts of the deal signed with Brussels in 2019

Plans to 'tear up' NI Protocol to be included in Queen’s Speech
Katie Kenyon has been missing since Friday. Picture: Lancashire Police

Only 'slim hope' of finding Katie Kenyon alive as man arrested on suspicion of murder
Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has announced he has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer

Oasis star Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/04 | Watch again

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile