Tonight With Andrew Marr 26/11 | Watch again

26 November 2024, 19:25

Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 26/11/24

By Ava Warriner

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Dan Neidle - Founder of Tax Policy Associates Ltd. and Tax Lawyer
  • Helen Miller - Deputy Director of the IFS and Head of the Tax sector
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Liam Byrne - Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and author of 'The Inequality of Wealth: Why is Matters and How to Fix It'
  • Jeffrey Feltman - Former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon
  • Amara-Sophia Elahi - LBC's Correspondent
  • Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party and architect of Universal Credit
  • Mark Laity - Former Spokesman for NATO and former Defence Correspondent for the BBC (1989-2000)
  • Dorothy Byrne - Former Head of News and Current Affairs at Channel 4, author of 'Trust Me, I'm Not a Politician', who became a single mother through IVF at 45
  • Peter Twist - City of London Tour Guide who regularly carried out early morning tours of Smithfield Market
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line ‘after suffering years of abuse’

‘I was murdered’: Young mother took her own life and left note accusing her ex of 'years of abuse,' court hears
Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is set to be approved ‘within hours’ as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents deal to his cabinet.

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire due to be approved ‘within hours’ as Netanyahu presents deal to his cabinet
A

Terrorist who played 'important role' in radicalisation of Manchester Arena bomber freed from prison
William Coull, the man behind the disastrous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, has been charged with rape.

Creator of infamous Willy Wonka experience charged with rape

The third storm of the season is set to batter the UK this evening just days after the deadly Storm Bert caused massive flooding across England and Wales.

Brace for Storm Conall: South set to be hit overnight by third storm of the season

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical

Elton John reveals he 'can't see anything' as star unable to finish new album amid health battle
British troops have been drafted in to help the United States Air Force find out who is responsible for flying drones over three bases in England.

British troops deployed in hunt for whoever is behind drone flights over US air bases in the UK
Israel has launched a massive airstrike on Beirut hours before a ceasefire could be signed.

Israel carries out airstrike on Beirut ahead of expected ceasefire deal

Police are hunting Pankaj Lamba (left), the husband of Harshita Brella (right), 24, after her body was found in a car boot in Ilford earlier this week.

On the run husband of woman found dead in car boot arrested for domestic abuse weeks before 'killing her'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

6 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

6 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile