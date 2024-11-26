Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Tonight With Andrew Marr 26/11 | Watch again
26 November 2024, 19:25
Watch Again: Tonight with Andrew Marr | 26/11/24
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Dan Neidle - Founder of Tax Policy Associates Ltd. and Tax Lawyer
- Helen Miller - Deputy Director of the IFS and Head of the Tax sector
- Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
- Liam Byrne - Labour MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and author of 'The Inequality of Wealth: Why is Matters and How to Fix It'
- Jeffrey Feltman - Former United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon
- Amara-Sophia Elahi - LBC's Correspondent
- Sir Iain Duncan Smith - Former Leader of the Conservative Party and architect of Universal Credit
- Mark Laity - Former Spokesman for NATO and former Defence Correspondent for the BBC (1989-2000)
- Dorothy Byrne - Former Head of News and Current Affairs at Channel 4, author of 'Trust Me, I'm Not a Politician', who became a single mother through IVF at 45
- Peter Twist - City of London Tour Guide who regularly carried out early morning tours of Smithfield Market
