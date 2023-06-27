Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch Again

27 June 2023, 19:10

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 27/06

By Anna Fox

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Lorelei King - who confronted Matt Hancock outside the inquiry today - her husband passed away in a care home in 2020
  • Nadra Ahmed CBE - Chair of the National Care Association, which represents thousands of small-to-medium-sized care homes across the UK
  • Lord (James) Bethell - Conservative Peer and Former Health Minister (2020-2021)
  • Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Leader of Democratic Belarus, the anti-Lukashenko organisation campaigning for a democratic transfer of power in the country.
  • Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
  • Clare Miller - CEO of Clarion Housing, the largest social landlord in England
  • Professor Rupert Read - Co-Founder of the Climate Majority Project
  • Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter
  • Andrew Fisher - Wrote 2017 and 2019 Manifesto that included this commitment

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

