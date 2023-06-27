Ali Miraj 7pm - 10pm
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch Again
27 June 2023, 19:10
You can watch Tuesday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full again here.
Andrew Marr was joined by:
- Lorelei King - who confronted Matt Hancock outside the inquiry today - her husband passed away in a care home in 2020
- Nadra Ahmed CBE - Chair of the National Care Association, which represents thousands of small-to-medium-sized care homes across the UK
- Lord (James) Bethell - Conservative Peer and Former Health Minister (2020-2021)
- Svetlana Tikhanovskaya - Leader of Democratic Belarus, the anti-Lukashenko organisation campaigning for a democratic transfer of power in the country.
- Ben Kentish - LBC's Westminster Editor
- Clare Miller - CEO of Clarion Housing, the largest social landlord in England
- Professor Rupert Read - Co-Founder of the Climate Majority Project
- Charlotte Lynch - LBC Reporter
- Andrew Fisher - Wrote 2017 and 2019 Manifesto that included this commitment
