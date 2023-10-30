Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/10 | Watch again

30 October 2023, 19:49

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 30/10

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You can watch Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

- Emma Norris - Deputy Director and Inquiries Expert from the Institute for Government

- Lord James Bethell - Conservative Peer and former Health Minister during the pandemic (2020-21)

- Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor

- Simon McDonald - Former Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Office

- Len McCluskey - Former General-Secretary of Unite and Co-Author of 'Poetry for the Many'

- Jeremy Corbyn - Former Leader of the Labour Party, Independent MP for Islington North and Co-Author of 'Poetry for the Many'.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/

Latest News

See more Latest News

'This is a time for war', Israel's PM has said

'This is a time for war': Israeli PM rejects calls for ceasefire in Gaza as it would be 'surrender to Hamas terrorism'
The officers are seen taking off the posters at Cullmore pharmacy in Edgware

Met police slammed after officers caught tearing down Israeli hostage posters in north London
A man let dozens of rats loose at a McDonald's in Birmingham

Watch shocking moment activist shouting 'free Palestine' lets dozens of rats loose in McDonald's
The cast of Friends

'Utterly devastated' Friends cast pay tribute to Matthew Perry after actor found dead in hot tub at LA home
Matthew Perry's cause of death is yet to be determined

Matthew Perry's assistant found Friends star with 'head underwater in hot tub'

Inter Miami CF's Argentine forward Lionel Messi receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or of career as England's Jude Bellingham takes home best young player award
Police are looking for a third woman.

Two women arrested after attending Palestine protest with 'pro-Hamas paraglider signs'

Phil Spencer's father's cause of death has been revealed

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer’s dad died of lung injury hours after nearly drowning in car accident
Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/10 | Watch Again

Jeremy Corbyn speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday

Jeremy Corbyn labels Keir Starmer a 'disgrace' over Israel-Gaza stance

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

2 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

10 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

10 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile