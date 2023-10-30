Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/10 | Watch again

Tonight With Andrew Marr | Watch again 30/10

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You can watch Tonight with Andrew Marr in full here.

- Emma Norris - Deputy Director and Inquiries Expert from the Institute for Government

- Lord James Bethell - Conservative Peer and former Health Minister during the pandemic (2020-21)

- Gina Davidson - LBC's Scotland Political Editor

- Simon McDonald - Former Permanent Secretary at the Foreign Office

- Len McCluskey - Former General-Secretary of Unite and Co-Author of 'Poetry for the Many'

- Jeremy Corbyn - Former Leader of the Labour Party, Independent MP for Islington North and Co-Author of 'Poetry for the Many'.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm https://www.globalplayer.com/live/lbc/uk/