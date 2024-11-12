Tonight With Andrew Marr 12/11 | Watch again

12 November 2024, 19:13

By Harriet Tolson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Andrew Marr was joined by:

  • Anne Atkins - Novelist and journalist who first broke the story of John Smyth's abuse in 2017
  • Fergus Butler-Gallie - Church of England Clergyman and author of 'Touching the Cloth'
  • Michael Shanks MP - Energy Minister and Labour MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West
  • Lord (John) Deben - Former Chairman of the Climate Change Committee (2012-23) & Environment Secretary (1993-97)
  • Liz Carr - Actress, comedian, broadcaster and international disability rights activist
  • Nathaniel Dye - A 38-year-old music teacher, was diagnosed with stage four incurable bowel cancer in October 2022
  • Lord (Charlie) Falconer KC - Former Justice Secretary under Tony Blair and Labour Peer
  • Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent
  • Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

