Tonight With Andrew Marr 12/11 | Watch again

Tonight With Andrew Marr 12/11 | Watch again

By Harriet Tolson

You can watch Tuesday's Tonight With Andrew Marr in full here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew Marr was joined by:

Anne Atkins - Novelist and journalist who first broke the story of John Smyth's abuse in 2017

Fergus Butler-Gallie - Church of England Clergyman and author of 'Touching the Cloth'

Michael Shanks MP - Energy Minister and Labour MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West

Lord (John) Deben - Former Chairman of the Climate Change Committee (2012-23) & Environment Secretary (1993-97)

Liz Carr - Actress, comedian, broadcaster and international disability rights activist

Nathaniel Dye - A 38-year-old music teacher, was diagnosed with stage four incurable bowel cancer in October 2022

Lord (Charlie) Falconer KC - Former Justice Secretary under Tony Blair and Labour Peer

Aggie Chambre - LBC's Political Correspondent

Simon Marks - LBC's Washington Correspondent

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.