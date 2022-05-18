'No one has cried as much as Vardy': Court sketcher reflects on Wagatha case

By Daisy Stephens

The court artist in the Wagatha Christie trial has reflected on the high-profile case, telling LBC's Andrew Marr that "no one has cried" in court as much as Rebekah Vardy has.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When Andrew asked Priscilla Coleman about conveying emotion in her sketches, she said Ms Vardy was "really distressed".

"Rebekah Vardy has cried more than - I don't think anyone's cried as much as her, or at all besides her," she said.

"She was really distressed."

Read more: Coleen's Wagatha Christie dossier as full texts and posts revealed in court

Read more: Coleen kept Wayne in the dark about Rebekah Vardy 'sting operation', Wagatha trial hears

She and Andrew then looked through a selection of her court sketches, including one of Ms Vardy with her head on the table - and one of Andrew himself in the LBC studio.

Ms Coleman said Ms Vardy was "very distressed" in court. Picture: Priscilla Coleman

She sketched Andrew Marr in the LBC studio. Picture: Priscilla Coleman

When she was asked about her experience of being in court, she said she had a "great seat" and was close enough to touch Wayne Rooney.

"I sit with all the press and it's hard to get a seat but if I have a seat that's great... in this one I've got a great seat," she said.

"I could stretch my arm out... and I could touch Wayne Rooney if I wanted."

Ms Coleman said her seat in the High Court was "great". Picture: Priscilla Coleman

Of the trial itself, she said: "It's their money, and if that's the way they want to spend it, it's their choice.

"But in a way, I don't know if - it almost makes you wonder if someone's doing this on purpose, because you can do a great made-for-TV movie about this."

Her comment led Andrew to suggest "Wagatha Christie the musical".