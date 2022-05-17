Coleen's Wagatha Christie dossier as full texts and posts revealed in court

Coleen Rooney's "sting" Instagram posts have been published. Picture: Submitted/Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Instagram and text messages central to the Wagatha Christie case have been revealed, showing the fake stories Coleen Rooney used as bait.

Images at the heart of the High Court trial between her and Rebekah Vardy have been released, showing the Instagram stories left by Mrs Rooney.

She said she made them only viewable by Rebekah Vardy’s account, designed to see if the fake posts would get leaked to The Sun as part of a "sting operation".

That led to a viral post on social media in October 2019, when Mrs Rooney, 36, accused Mrs Vardy, the 40-year-old wife of Leicester City striker Jamie, of leaking false stories about her to the press.

One post had a picture of a bottle of wine, with a caption saying it was "needed" because their new home's basement had flooded.

Another, from January 2019, showed her car had been damaged in a collision, accompanied by the caption: “RIP half a Honda”, and a laugh-crying emoji next to one of a monkey holding its eyes.

One of the "sting" Instagram messages. Picture: Submitted

A third shows the picture of the back of an aeroplane seat, with the caption: "Let's go and see what this gender selection is all about", along with a grimacing emoji and series of hearts.

That was a false story about Mrs Rooney travelling to Mexico to see about a procedure that could determine a baby’s sex.

In other developments:

Wayne Rooney told the High Court that during Euro 2016 he was asked to speak to Jamie Vardy to request that Mrs Vardy "calm down" amid concerns about her "media activities"

He said he "100%" spoke to Mr Vardy but did not know if Mr Vardy then spoke to his wife

Mr Vardy released a statement denying this. It read: "Wayne is talking nonsense. He must be confused because he never spoke to me about issues concerning Becky's media work"

Mr Rooney told the court he "didn't want to get involved" with alleged leaks of stories, adding: "My wife is an independent woman who does her own thing and I didn't want to get involved in what the situation was"

He also said the period after his wife's "reveal" post had been "very traumatic" for her and that he had watched her "really struggle"

A sketch of Rooney as he gives evidence in the High Court. Picture: Alamy

Texts between Mrs Vardy and her agent, Caroline Watt, have also been published.

In one, Mrs Vardy is seen telling Ms Watt that then-Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez had not turned up to training, saying the "lads are fuming" before Ms Watt asks if she should tell a reporter, with Mrs Vardy eventually replying “yeah do it”.

Other texts show an exchange between the two at a time when Mrs Vardy is accused of organising a paparazzi photo of the football WAGs when they went out to eat during the 2018 World Cup.

Mrs Vardy worries it looks like she tipped off a paparazzi who got the photos, and says: “Girls have asked me to put it on insta so quick get them out,” Mrs Vardy says, with Ms Watt replying: “OK will do.”

Another "sting" Instagram post. Picture: Submitted

“They want me to put it up before the pap puts his in! I’ve bought about 10 mins,” Mrs Vardy says, before being told that won’t be enough.

And in another exchange, she is told Coleen Rooney has unfollowed her.

“What a c***,” Mrs Vardy says.

“She thinks it’s me that’s been doing stories on her! Of all the people on her Instagram ffs!”

Later, after Mrs Rooney posted her accusation that sparked the Wagatha Christie saga, Mrs Vardy says: "Wow... that's war".

She later says she is getting "so much abuse, people who I thought were my friends are turning on me... Megs is getting s*** at school".

On Tuesday, Mrs Rooney’s husband Wayne spoke to Jamie Vardy about Rebekah Vardy's "media activities" during the Euro 2016 tournament because they were "causing problems and distractions".

Mr Rooney, who captained England during Euro 2016, said in a witness statement that he was asked by a member of Football Association staff to speak to Mr Vardy.

Coleen Rooney said she was going to leave false stories to see if they leaked. Picture: Submitted

He said: "I remember getting pulled to one side by a member of the FA staff.

"I was asked to speak to my teammate Jamie Vardy about the fact that Becky's media activities were causing problems and distractions which the FA wanted to avoid.

"I think Becky had some kind of column in The Sun about Euro 2016. I obviously had bigger things to focus upon at the time but I agreed to speak to Jamie because it was easier than pushing back against the FA.

"I relayed to Jamie what I had been told by the FA and Jamie said he would speak to Becky about it.

"I was then asked during a press conference about the fact that I had spoken to Jamie about Becky's media activities.

"I did not see the article but apparently there had been a story in The Sun about my conversation with Jamie about Becky. "The issue didn't go any further than that."

Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen arrive at the High Court. Picture: Alamy

Mr Rooney also said he had no idea about his wife's sting operation to find the person behind leaks from her private Instagram account until after she published the post in which she claimed it was Mrs Vardy's account in October 2019.

However, he said Mrs Rooney did tell him she suspected Mrs Vardy in the months before the reveal post.

He said: "During 2017, I recall Coleen being really frustrated that posts/stories that she had uploaded to her private Instagram account were being leaked to The Sun.

"Whilst it was obviously upsetting Coleen, I didn't want to get involved. I don't read the press, particularly The Sun, and I have never been particularly active on social media - or at least I wasn't active on social media at the time.

"Coleen keeps a lot to herself and I just didn't pay much attention to the matter at all.

"In around January 2019, whilst we were living in the US, I recall Coleen again being distressed about the fact that private information that she had uploaded to her private Instagram account was being leaked to The Sun.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

"I remember she uploaded something on Twitter to make it clear that she was aware of what was happening and that she was unhappy about it.

"I think it was around this time that Coleen had mentioned to me that she thought it could be Becky."

Mr Rooney told the court that the period after his wife's "reveal" post had been "very traumatic" for his wife and that he had watched her "really struggle".

"For me and my wife, we don't want to be in this court," Mr Rooney said. "I've watched my wife over the last two and a half years really struggle with everything... becoming a different mother, a different wife.

"It's been been very traumatic for my wife."

He added: "Hopefully whatever the judgment is in this case, myself, my wife and our children can get on and live our lives because it was not something that we wanted to be part of."