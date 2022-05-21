20st man with hands like 'blown-up gloves' says it isn't govt's job to aid his weight loss

21 May 2022, 15:46 | Updated: 21 May 2022, 17:09

By Tim Dodd

This 20 stone caller who says his hands look like blown-up "latex gloves" insists it's his responsibility to lose weight, not the government's responsibility to help him to do so.

69-year-old Russell in Bristol told Andrew Pierce: "I know I'm overweight, I'm working to get it off, but I don't think it's the government's job to help me, it's my job.

"If you tell a young man 'It's okay to get fat as you like, and we'll get you thin again', he's not going to worry about his waistline."

It comes after Chef Jamie Oliver accused the government of using the cost of living crisis "as an excuse" to delay tackling obesity as he led a protest outside Downing Street. 

The celebrity chef was joined by around 200 people as he held an Eton Mess dessert above his head in a dig at the PM's school and his U-turn.

The 46-year-old said the Eton Mess was “symbolic of the mess” ministers have created by postponing England’s National Obesity Strategy by one year.

The National Obesity Strategy is aimed to decrease the consumption of food high in fat, sugar, and salt, and measures include banning 'buy-one-get-one-free' deals (BOGOF) on junk food, and television ads for it before 9pm.

Read More: Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

"I think it is my responsibility... I can't blame the government, it's not their fault, it's my fault", caller Russell said.

Russell said that once he retired, he started drinking more beer and exercising less which led to his weight issues.

He was also engaged in unhealthy routines such as drinking four litres of orange juice per day.

Russell continued: "My daughter took a photograph of my hand. You know you get these latex gloves and you blow them up? My hand looked like that.

"She said 'you're getting glove-hand again', it was disgusting. She shames me into getting thin."

Read More: Many in England 'unaware' they are overweight or obese, survey suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

The legal smoking age could be increased to 21, reports say.

Legal smoking age could be raised to 21 under 'radical' health plans
Two people were taken to hospital after a stand reportedly collapsed

Three people in hospital after stand collapses at Trooping the Colour rehearsal
Anthony Albanese will be Australia’s new prime minister after Scott Morrison, inset, conceded defeat

Anthony Albanese says Australia has 'voted for change' as he leads Labor to election win
Just 10 days after moving in with Tony Garnett and his partner Lorna, Sofiia and Tony moved out

Father-of-two dumps partner after falling for 22-year-old Ukrainian refugee
Sue Gray's Partygate report is expected to be released next week

Partygate photos set to be included in Sue Gray report, as PM urged to explain their 'secret meeting'
unions warned of "potentially the biggest rail strike in modern history" this summer

'Biggest rail strike in modern history' could leave supermarket shelves empty
Dozens of people were hurt as the tornado struck parts of central Germany

Dozens injured as tornado brings winds of 80mph to central Germany
Supermarket shoppers have been hit as prices soared by a fifth over two years

Grocery prices 'up 20 per cent in two years' and shoppers offered fewer discounts
Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell
Liz Truss has announced her intentions to arm Moldova to defend against Putin

I want to send weapons to Moldova to guard against Putin, says Truss

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

4 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

4 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile