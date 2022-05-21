20st man with hands like 'blown-up gloves' says it isn't govt's job to aid his weight loss

By Tim Dodd

This 20 stone caller who says his hands look like blown-up "latex gloves" insists it's his responsibility to lose weight, not the government's responsibility to help him to do so.

69-year-old Russell in Bristol told Andrew Pierce: "I know I'm overweight, I'm working to get it off, but I don't think it's the government's job to help me, it's my job.

"If you tell a young man 'It's okay to get fat as you like, and we'll get you thin again', he's not going to worry about his waistline."

It comes after Chef Jamie Oliver accused the government of using the cost of living crisis "as an excuse" to delay tackling obesity as he led a protest outside Downing Street.

The celebrity chef was joined by around 200 people as he held an Eton Mess dessert above his head in a dig at the PM's school and his U-turn.

The 46-year-old said the Eton Mess was “symbolic of the mess” ministers have created by postponing England’s National Obesity Strategy by one year.

The National Obesity Strategy is aimed to decrease the consumption of food high in fat, sugar, and salt, and measures include banning 'buy-one-get-one-free' deals (BOGOF) on junk food, and television ads for it before 9pm.

"I think it is my responsibility... I can't blame the government, it's not their fault, it's my fault", caller Russell said.

Russell said that once he retired, he started drinking more beer and exercising less which led to his weight issues.

He was also engaged in unhealthy routines such as drinking four litres of orange juice per day.

Russell continued: "My daughter took a photograph of my hand. You know you get these latex gloves and you blow them up? My hand looked like that.

"She said 'you're getting glove-hand again', it was disgusting. She shames me into getting thin."

