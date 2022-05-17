Exclusive

Jamie Oliver’s Eton Mess protest on Downing St as he slams Boris for child obesity u-turn

17 May 2022, 10:20 | Updated: 17 May 2022, 10:47

By Asher McShane

Jamie Oliver has called on Boris Johnson to do more to protect children's health after the Government’s U-turn on banning multi-buy junk food deals and pre-watershed TV advertising.

Jamie told James O’Brien today that he thinks the PM “hasn’t got the backbone and spine to complete anything" after the widely criticised U-turn.

He called on people to bring an Eton Mess dessert to Downing Street in protest.

“I want people to come down at 12.30pm on Friday if he doesn’t row back, and hold up an Eton mess. He’s just got to do what his own government have already worked out," Jamie said.

In full: Jamie Oliver's open letter to Boris Johnson on child obesity

Read more: Boris scraps ban on BOGOF supermarket junk food deals amid cost of living crisis

Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today
Jamie Oliver spoke to James O'Brien on LBC today. Picture: LBC

James highlighted the issues around BOGOF deals that encourage people to buy more food than they need, eat unhealthily, and waste more food.

Jamie said: “It’s making people spend more, eat more and waste more. Right now it’s the opposite of cost of living. Finally we had something in words that was looking world class.

“Now it’s not world class because he’s already eroded it.

“This inability to accept positive change that has been thoughtfully scientifically worked out, that can make a difference.”

The top celeb chef and healthy food campaigner has also signed an open letter to the PM accusing him of failing to keep his promises on promoting children's health.

The letter states: "Today you have thrown away your right to claim England is world-leading in its policies to promote children’s health.

"You have told us time and again that your government would deliver on its strategy, including ending junk food advertising to children, only to u-turn after the law has already passed.

"At a time when child health has worsened over the pandemic so that now 1 in 4 children leave primary school with obesity, and people who live in lower income areas are twice as likely to be affected, you are delaying policies that are both vital for levelling up and popular with 74% of the public.

"It is not too late to reconsider and protect the next generation from diet-related disease. Please don’t u-turn on child health."

Other signatories to the letter include leading health figures, food campaigners and senior figures from food charities.

It comes after the Bank of England governor issued an "apocalyptic" warning about rising food prices.

In his evidence to the Commons Treasury Committee on Monday, Governor Andrew Bailey stressed that the war in Ukraine has resulted in an unpredictable jump in inflation, highlighting that there is still a "major worry" over further rises in food prices due to the conflict.

"It is a major worry for this country and a major worry for the developing world," Mr Bailey said.

"Sorry for being apocalyptic but that is a major concern."

He said the main driver of inflation is "the very big, real income shock which is coming from outside forces and, particularly, energy prices and global goods prices".

He warned "that will have an impact on domestic demand and it will dampen activity, and I'm afraid it looks like it will increase unemployment".

Jamie's letter to Boris Johnson in full:

"Today you have thrown away your right to claim England is world-leading in its policies to promote children’s health.

"You have told us time and again that your government would deliver on its strategy, including ending junk food advertising to children, only to u-turn after the law has already passed.

"At a time when child health has worsened over the pandemic so that now 1 in 4 children leave primary school with obesity, and people who live in lower income areas are twice as likely to be affected, you are delaying policies that are both vital for levelling up and popular with 74% of the public.

"It is not too late to reconsider and protect the next generation from diet-related disease. Please don’t u-turn on child health."

Jamie Oliver, Chef and Campaigner

Ian Walker, Executive Director of Policy, Information and Communications, Cancer Research UK

James Toop, CEO, Bite Back 2030

Chris Askew, Chief Executive, Diabetes UK

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive, British Heart Foundation

Anna Taylor OBE, Executive Director, The Food Foundation

Jyotsna Vohra, Director for Policy and Public Affairs, Royal Society for Public Health

Caroline Cerny, Alliance Lead, Obesity Health Alliance

Kath Dalmeny, Sustain, the Alliance for Better Food and Farming

Barbara Crowther, Children’s Food Campaign

Stephanie Slater, School Food Matters

Professor Maggie Rae, President, Faculty of Public Health

Tim Lang, Centre for Food Policy

Professor Graham MacGregor, Action on Salt and Sugar

Matthew Philpott, Executive Director, Health Equalities Group

Rebecca Sunter, Childhood Obesity Programme Director, Impact on Urban Health

Patti Rundall, Baby Milk Action

Maria Bryant, UK Association for the Study of Obesity

Paul Aveyard, Professor of Behavioural Medicine, University of Oxford

Lorraine Tulloch, Programme Lead, Obesity Action Scotland

Dr Mimi Tatlow-Golden, Senior Lecturer, The Open University

Professor Mark Petticrew, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Prof. Niamh Fitzgerald, Institute for Social Marketing & Health, University of Stirling

Professor John Wass, Professor of Endocrinology, Oxford University and Getting it Right First Time (GIRFT) NHS England

Louise Davies, Founder, Food Teacher’s Centre UK

Rob Percival, Head of Food and Health Policy, Soil Association

Dr David Strain, Chair of the British Medical Association’s Board of Science

Professor Emma Boyland, Chair of Food Marketing and Child Health, University of Liverpool

June O’Sullivan, CEO, London Early Years Foundation

Jude Taylor, CEO Together Active Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Queen made a surprise appearance at Paddington Station today

The Queen makes surprise appearance to mark completion of Elizabeth line

Kay Mellor has died, her production company confirmed

'Funny, big-hearted' Fat Friends writer Kay Mellor dies aged 71

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Woman, 21, found stabbed to death in alleyway in west London

Jamie Oliver wrote an open letter to Boris Johnson

In full: Jamie Oliver's open letter to Boris Johnson on child obesity

The ex-colonel admitted "virtually" the entire world is against Russia

Russian invasion slammed on state TV as ex-colonel blasts failures

The Vardys and Rooneys arrive on day six of the libel trial

Wagatha Christie Live: Jamie Vardy supports Rebekah with Wayne Rooney to give evidence

Tony Danker said potentially two million Brits are skipping meals

'Do something to help,' CBI chief tells Sunak as millions of Brits forced to skip meals

The monkeypox virus: More cases have been identified

Four new UK cases of monkeypox identified, bringing total to seven

Hundreds of defenders have been evacuated from the steel plant

Hundreds of Ukrainian troops evacuated from Mariupol steel works after 82-day assault

Liz Truss is set to announce plans to rip up part of the Northern Ireland Brexit deal

Foreign Sec set to announce plans to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol

Andrew Bailey has issued a stark warning about food price rises

'Don't ask for pay rises' Bank boss warns despite 'apocalyptic' food price rises

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation

Amber Heard admits not giving $3.5m divorce settlement to charity

Priti Patel will announce on Tuesday volunteer police officers will be given Taser training

Volunteer police officers to be given Tasers to 'raise standards' and 'reassure' public

Thomas Hazell is claiming £4 million from the University of Birmingham after he slipped in a puddle.

Birmingham graduate is suing university for £4m after 'slipping in puddle' at 2am

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Northern Ireland politician Paula Bradshaw has told LBC she was "flabbergasted" that Boris Johnson "wasn't even aware" of the Stormont designation process of government in talks today.

Boris Johnson 'wasn't even aware' of Stormont electoral process, NI politician claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lebanon Elections

Hezbollah and allies suffer setbacks in Lebanese elections

People inspect the area of a landslide after heavy rainfall in Dima Hasao district, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam (AP)

Deaths in floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rain in India’s Assam region
Ann Linde

Sweden signs formal request to join Nato

Dr John Cheng

Doctor who died as he tackled gunman in church shooting is hailed a hero
A Ukrainian soldier pets a cat

Efforts launched to rescue last Azovstal defenders as ‘mission completed’
Varadero in Cuba

White House moves to loosen remittance and flight rules on Cuba
Oleksiy Polyakov, right, and Roman Voitko check the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lie in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Ukraine says mission at Mariupol steel mill is complete

Sweden NATO

Turkey objects as Sweden and Finland seek Nato membership

Babis Anagnostopoulos, a Greek pilot and flight instructor, centre, escorted by policemen arrives at a court in Athens, Greece

Greek helicopter pilot convicted of murdering British wife

Jake Daniels (right) has come out as gay.

Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity
NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%
Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr
Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service
Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister

Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister
Oxbridge trying to 'end discrimination by discriminating against' privately educated - Camilla Tominey

Oxbridge 'discriminating against' private schools in strive for fairness - Camilla Tominey

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police