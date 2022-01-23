Nus Ghani Islamophobia claim 'lame' as 'it's not apparent' she is Muslim

23 January 2022, 13:57

By Seán Hickey

Michael Fabricant MP says Nusrat Ghani's claim of Islamophobia 'stinks' as 'she's hardly someone who's obviously a Muslim'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"All this is because it's open season on Boris Johnson" the Tory MP told Andrew Pierce, as the Islamophobia row around vice-chair of the 1922 Committee Nusrat Ghani rages.

Tory MP Nusrat Ghani stated that her faith was given as a reason that she was removed from a ministerial role in a "mini-reshuffle" in 2020.

Read more: Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Mr Fabricant declared that "prejudice of any kind is pretty pathetic in modern Britain" but told LBC that in this case he is unsure of the authenticity of Ms Ghani's claim.

"The whole thing actually stinks."

Read more: 'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC

"For her to say that someone said it's because she's a Muslim, I mean, she's hardly someone who's obviously a Muslim" the Conservative MP went on.

He argued that because Ms Ghani's faith "wasn't apparent" it seems "a rather lame excuse" for her losing her ministerial role.

"The timing is very suspicious" Mr Fabricant reiterated.

Rachel Johnson spoke to Nusrat Ghani MP for Global original podcast Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women. Listen here.

Boris Johnson met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss her "extremely serious claims" that she was sacked as a minister because of concerns about her "Muslimness", Downing Street has said.

A No 10 spokesman said in a statement that the Prime Minister invited her to make a formal complaint but she did not do so.

"After being made aware of these extremely serious claims, the Prime Minister met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss them," the spokesman said.

"He then wrote to her expressing his serious concern and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so."

The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind."

Latest News

See more Latest News

No border force staff were at the coast to meet the boat.

Flimsy migrant boat lands safely near Dover as fishermen ask: Where's Border Force?
The new rules will come into force this Saturday.

Fears over road rage incidents as Highway Code changes to come into force
16-year-old Kennie Carter was described as "everyone's little brother."

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' Kennie Carter, 16, stabbed to death in Manchester
Former Brexit Minister David Davis told LBC the Tories are "paralysed" as long as Johnson remains in power.

'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC
Police were called to the Sussex home of former glamour model Katie on Friday

Katie Price arrested for allegedly breaching restraining order, police confirm
Boris Johnson met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss her claims in 2020

It made me ask why I was in politics: Nus Ghani hits back in ‘Muslimness’ storm
Snow could be on the way in the next week.

Arctic blast to sweep UK with snow showers expected to hit, Met Office warns

Weather

Gardai are investigating the incident.

Two men 'drag corpse into Irish post office to claim his pension'
Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'
Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

27 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

27 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

27 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile