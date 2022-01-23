Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

23 January 2022, 13:05

By Seán Hickey

Nusrat Ghani must lodge a formal complaint for allegations of Islamophobia to be properly investigated, the Deputy Prime Minister tells LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The vice-chair of the 1922 committee Nusrat Ghani came out on Sunday to say that her faith was given as a reason for losing a ministerial role in 2020.

"Do you believe her allegations?" Tom Swarbrick asked Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab

"I listened very carefully to what she said but I also listened to what the chief whip Mark Spencer said in response," he replied, pointing out that Ms Ghani "was invited to make a formal complaint in 2020."

"In the absence of a formal complaint we can't trigger the mechanisms that would mean this would be looked at."

Read more: 'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC

Read more: Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

"So it's up to her to make the complaint", Tom said, closing the line of inquiry. Mr Raab jumped in.

"To trigger the formal process that's right for her to consider", he said, reiterating the earlier point that Ms Ghani should make a formal complaint.

"This advice was given to her back in 2020" he repeated.

Rachel Johnson spoke to Nusrat Ghani MP for Global original podcast Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women. Listen here.

Boris Johnson met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss her "extremely serious claims" that she was sacked as a minister because of concerns about her "Muslimness", Downing Street has said. A No 10 spokesman said in a statement that the Prime Minister invited her to make a formal complaint but she did not do so.

"After being made aware of these extremely serious claims, the Prime Minister met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss them," the spokesman said. "He then wrote to her expressing his serious concern and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so.

"The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Exclusive
Former Brexit Minister David Davis told LBC the Tories are "paralysed" as long as Johnson remains in power.

'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 23/01 | Watch again

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Caller says he knows Boris Johnson is a 'liar' and will support him 'no matter what'

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10's garden party

Tom Swarbrick grills Tory MP on 'technicality' allowing No.10 party

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

Streeting: 'No comparison' between No.10 partygate and Starmer beer photo

MPs Chris Bryant and Peter Bone had very different perceptions of the PM.

'He's making fools of every single Tory who comes on to defend him': MPs clash over PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 16/01 | Watch again

Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

The Shadow Chancellor told LBC: "Broken promises won't pay people's bills"

'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Nadhim Zahawi said he "didn't recognise" the report that free lateral flow tests will be scrapped in the coming weeks.

Lateral flow tests will remain free for now, minister insists

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Best of 2021: Tom Swarbrick hears from desperate publican

Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters

Keir Starmer saved Labour from 'cult of far-left' Corbyn supporters
David Davis branded the vaccine passports proposal "nonsense"

Vaccine passports proposal is 'nonsense', David Davis tells LBC
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told Swarbrick on Sunday could be off "for many years" if they don't return this summer.

Culture Sec warns mass events could be off 'for many years' if they don't return in June
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

Latest News

See more Latest News

No border force staff were at the coast to meet the boat.

Flimsy migrant boat lands safely near Dover as fishermen ask: Where's Border Force?
The new rules will come into force this Saturday.

Fears over road rage incidents as Highway Code changes to come into force
Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Manchester

Four teenagers arrested after boy, 16, stabbed to death in Manchester
Police were called to the Sussex home of former glamour model Katie on Friday

Katie Price arrested for allegedly breaching restraining order, police confirm
Boris Johnson met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss her claims in 2020

PM met Nusrat Ghani in 2020 over her claim she was sacked over 'Muslimness'
Snow could be on the way in the next week.

Arctic blast to sweep UK with snow showers expected to hit, Met Office warns

Weather

Gardai are investigating the incident.

Two men 'drag corpse into Irish post office to claim his pension'
Ruth Davidson has called for the Prime Minister to be removed from his position.

Boris Johnson is 'unfit for office', says former Scottish Tory leader
Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

The UK has accused Russia of a plot plotting to install a pro-Moscow leader in Ukraine

UK accuses Putin of plotting puppet regime in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

27 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

27 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

27 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile