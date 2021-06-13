Frontline worker 'really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

By Seán Hickey

This supermarket assistant tells LBC it has been 'absolutely overwhelming' to be recognised in the Queen's honours list.

James Beardwell is a Customer Experience Assistant at Sainsbury's who has been tipped for a British Empire Medal for his services during the pandemic.

"It's been a fantastic experience and it feels absolutely overwhelming," he told Andrew Castle.

Andrew wondered how Mr Beardwell felt "going to work when we knew so little about Covid" in the early days of the pandemic.

The supermarket worker told Andrew that he has a "focus on being positive" and strived to keep his work environment as stress-free for customers as possible.

"I feel really really proud to have worked really really hard," he added.

Read More: Caller: People offended by word 'empire' should 'find somewhere else to live'

Read More: Use of word 'empire' in honours awards is 'icky', says OBE recipient

Mr Beardwell admitted that "it was a major surprise" when his father told him he had been recognised for an honour.

"I've worked really really hard to keep everybody safe" he said.

In anticipation of England's first game at Euro 2020 on Sunday afternoon, he told LBC he would "urge fellow English fans to stay positive, continue supporting the England team" and predicted a 2-0 win against Croatia.

"We should be celebrating you James" Andrew concluded, thanking Mr Beardwell for his service.