'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money

13 November 2022, 15:38 | Updated: 13 November 2022, 15:42

By Danai Nesta Kupemba

This distressed teacher tells Ben Kentish that education will suffer further if the government make cuts on public spending.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to share his economic plan on 17 November. This comes just a few months after Liz Truss' disastrous mini budget with ex-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Ben Kentish opened the line to the audience to share their thoughts on the upcoming plan and this teacher had a few to share.

She expressed her concern that public spending would take a hit, especially education.

'We've already had to cut support staff hours.' The teacher explained that more adults are needed to watch the children she added that the school started 'fining parents' for sending back damaged books, because they can't afford to replace them.

The teacher said: 'I have spent £80 of my own money on pencils this year because I don't want to ask the school.'

The caller stated that she was baffled when Jeremy Hunt talked about austerity but told Ben, she doesn't know where else they can cut.

She went on to say because of support service cuts in their school they have been struggling to find someone who knows first aid.

The teacher also added that the austerity will also affect social services.

'Schools make a lot of referrals to social services about safeguarding children. Teaching assistants pick up on so much than I would just by myself. They pick up on if a children doesn't smell particularly well or those that struggle with reading.'

The caller explained that austerity would also mean cuts on social services. She stated that 'children die', because social services dropped the ball due to these cuts.

Ben Kentish responded: 'So it's about safeguarding and the pastoral side. It's a matter of life and death. Social services have already been decimated.

'If I was.a parent I would genuinely be terrified.'

