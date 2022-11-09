Bulling allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'unwelcome distraction', Education Secretary says

By EJ Ward

Rishi Sunak only knew about a "disagreement" but not "any specific allegations" against Sir Gavin Williamson when he appointed his Cabinet, Gillian Keegan has said.

The conversation comes after Mr Williamson resigned from his Government role as Cabinet Office minister following bullying allegations.

The Education Secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "He didn't know about any specific allegations, he hadn't seen any text messages or anything like that.

"He was aware that there'd been a disagreement between two former chief whips, which is Wendy Morton and Gavin, so he had been told that...

"Gavin's resigned, he is denying some of the allegations as he will go to the back benches to dispute those and to engage fully in the independent process."

However, the Prime Minister had been informed of a complaint against Sir Gavin when he gave him a senior ministerial role.

Ms Keegan added that Sir Gavin had recognised "quite rightly" that claims about his conduct had become an "unwelcome distraction" from the big challenges the Government is facing.

It follows allegations he sent expletive-laden messages to former chief whip Wendy Morton complaining about being refused an invitation to the Queen's funeral, claims he bullied a former official at the Ministry of Defence and an accusation of "unethical and immoral" behaviour while he was chief whip.

Sir Gavin told Rishi Sunak: "As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague.

"I am complying with this process and I have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

"Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this Government is doing for the British people.

"I have therefore decided to step back from Government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing."