Gavin Williamson accused of telling civil servant to 'slit their throat' as more bullying allegations surface

8 November 2022, 05:47

Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his appointment of Gavin Williamson after more allegations of bullying were made
Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his appointment of Gavin Williamson after more allegations of bullying were made. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Sir Gavin Williamson allegedly told a senior civil servant to "slit your throat" in what they claimed was a bullying campaign while he was defence secretary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back into Government after The Guardian reported fresh incendiary claims about his conduct.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) official told the newspaper Sir Gavin made the remarks in front of colleagues in a meeting, and on another occasion told them to "jump out of the window".

The Cabinet Office minister said he "strongly" rejects the allegation and insisted he has "enjoyed good working relationships" with officials.

Read more: Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson despite being investigated over abusive texts

Watch: Wes Streeting backs Keir Starmer over claims NHS is hiring too many foreign staff

But the allegations, including that Sir Gavin "deliberately demeaned and intimidated" the civil servant on a regular basis, is bound to add to the calls for his sacking.

The Prime Minister is under fire for bringing Sir Gavin back into the Government when he knew he was under investigation for allegedly bullying former chief whip Wendy Morton.

In a series of expletive-laden texts exposed over the weekend, Sir Gavin accused Ms Morton of seeking to "punish" MPs out of favour with then-premier Liz Truss by excluding them from the Queen's funeral, warning: "There is a price for everything."

Sir Gavin has denied the allegations
Sir Gavin has denied the allegations. Picture: Alamy

Sir Gavin, who was sacked as defence secretary in 2019, issued a statement denying the broad allegations in The Guardian's report but did not specifically deny using the language alleged.

"I strongly reject this allegation and have enjoyed good working relationships with the many brilliant officials I have worked with across government," he said.

"No specific allegations have ever been brought to my attention."

Read more: UK's deal with France to curb Channel crossings reaches 'final stages' as Sunak meets Macron

Read more: Albanian people smugglers launch £11,000 'premium service' to get migrants into the UK

The newspaper said the official, who later left government, complained to the MoD's head of human resources about the alleged incidents, but it was understood the Cabinet Office's propriety and ethics team has not received a complaint about Sir Gavin's conduct towards officials.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: "The Cabinet Office has not received notice of any formal complaints about Gavin Williamson's behaviour from his time at the Ministry of Defence or any other department."

Conservative former cabinet minister Baroness Morgan said she had "run-ins" with Mr Williamson when he was Theresa May's chief whip, adding: "None of this surprises me, sadly."

"Unfortunately Gavin has a reputation, it's not a very nice one, and I really don't know why Rishi Sunak felt he had to have him back in Government," she told Talk TV.

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: "These allegations are extremely serious and speak to the toxic culture at the top of the Conservative Party."

Read more: Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home

Read more: 'Heatwave could have caused my downfall as PM,' jokes Boris Johnson

Earlier in the day, Mr Sunak was defying calls to sack Sir Gavin despite conceding his messages to Ms Morton were "not acceptable".

The Prime Minister said he would not be "passing judgment" until after an "independent complaints investigation", understood to be the internal investigation launched by the Tory party.

"I want to see the results of that, obviously, but I've been very clear that language is not right, it's not acceptable," he told broadcasters at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.

"And that's why I welcome the fact that Gavin Williamson has expressed regret about that and now wait to see what the investigation says.

"There's an independent complaints process that's being conducted at the moment. It would be right to let that process conclude before making any decisions about the future."

Rishi Sunak says he has full confidence in Sir Gavin
Rishi Sunak says he has full confidence in Sir Gavin. Picture: Alamy

Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry said he informed Mr Sunak on the day he took the reins as Tory leader that Ms Morton had lodged a formal complaint over the messages.

The Prime Minister went ahead with the appointment the next day, with Downing Street citing his belief that Sir Gavin would make an "important contribution" to Government.

Mr Sunak has insisted he was unaware of the details of the exchange at the time he brought Sir Gavin back into Government, in the vague role of minister without portfolio.

Asked on Monday if Mr Sunak had full confidence in the Cabinet Office minister, his official spokesman said: "Yes."

Pressed on why the PM gave Sir Gavin the job, the spokesman added: "Obviously he thinks he has an important contribution to make to Government."

Read more: I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Read more: 'Treated like prisoners': Detainees moved from immigration centre after outbreak of violence

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the twice-sacked minister is "clearly not suitable" for the job and Mr Sunak appointing his ally to Government shows he is "weak".

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said the Cabinet Office minister should be fired, as "in any other workplace, someone who behaved as he did would have been rightly dismissed for gross misconduct".

The Prime Minister's spokesman said Mr Sunak has a zero-tolerance approach to bullying inside Government but would not commit to a timeline for appointing a new ethics adviser.

"There is a process ongoing. We'll update you as soon as possible," he said.

Sir Gavin, who was knighted by Boris Johnson earlier this year, is a divisive figure at Westminster where he is viewed with suspicion by many Tory MPs because of his reputation as an inveterate plotter.

He was sacked first by Theresa May as defence secretary for leaking details of a National Security Council meeting, and then by Mr Johnson as education secretary over the Covid-19 A-levels debacle.

However, he was regarded as a key figure in Mr Sunak's campaign over the summer to become party leader.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Toni Crews will become UK's first person to be dissected on TV show

Brave mum who died of rare type of cancer becomes UK first to be dissected on a TV programme

An eco protester has issued an emotional plea from the top of an M25 gantry. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Surrey Police

Climate change activists vow to cause chaos during rush-hour on the M25 again after 35 people were arrested

More strong winds and heavy rain is on the way.

Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Wes Streeting has backed Keir Starmer

Wes Streeting backs Keir Starmer over claims NHS is hiring too many foreign staff

Gemma Brogan, 41, and Christopher Bennett, 35, were jailed

Couple kept seven kids with 35 dogs in 'shocking, repugnant' house filled with rotting food and animal faeces

Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being left to die on the world stage, his aunt has said

Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being 'left to die on the world stage', with Cop27 taking place while British activist is locked up in Egypt
Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin

Putin’s war on Ukraine and energy crisis is why we need to 'act faster' on Climate Change, Sunak tells Cop27

Nurses will strike in the lead up to Christmas

Nurse strikes leaving NHS operating 'bank holiday' level service is 'unacceptable', says shadow health sec

A deal to curb migrant crossings is "close"

UK's deal with France to curb Channel crossings reaches 'final stages' as Sunak meets Macron

Greta Thunberg has called for disruptive climate action to continue

Greta Thunberg calls for more 'civil disobedience' in wake of Just Stop Oil protests, as climate action sweeps Europe

Russia has admitted interfering in US elections

'We have interfered and will continue to interfere': 'Putin's chef' admits Russian meddling in US elections

Francis has been jailed for 10 months

Ex-Met cop jailed after swiping £1,500 of public money from police station safe to pay credit card bill

Plans have been scrapped.

Royal Yacht Britannia successor scrapped: Boris' flagship idea sunk by Rishi Sunak

TfL unveiled the latest version of its map

New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

Migrants making the crossing to the UK

Albanian people smugglers launch £11,000 'premium service' to get migrants into the UK

Rishi Sunak remains supportive of Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson despite being investigated over abusive texts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police discovered machetes during a stop-and-search operation

Police slam shouting onlookers who interfered in stop-and-search machete seizure

The UK is supportive of negotiations over climate change payments to poorer countries

Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home
Liverpool is up for sale, with John Henry (bottom right) apparently ready to quit the club

Liverpool FC up for sale after fan anger at US ownership and poor start to season

Boris Johnson has said the heatwave this summer could have contributed to his downfall

'Heatwave could have caused my downfall as PM,' jokes Boris Johnson

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, was not wearing his glasses at the time

Grandfather, 76, who touched NHS nurse’s breast claiming he was ‘reading her name badge’ guilty of sexual assault.
Nick Carter was visibly emotional during his bandmates' tribute to his brother, who died at the age of 34

Nick Carter fights back tears during emotional tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron at Backstreet Boys concert
Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle)

Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

The offensive group features a number of Special Forces soldiers and features the symbol of a clenched white fist

White supremacist WhatsApp group found sharing ‘racist’ content inside SAS HQ

King Charles told Prince Andrew he would not return to public life as a working royal

Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform
Fears grow for rugby international Levi Davis who was least heard from eight days ago

Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Millions of migrants could flock to UK if we don't help poorer countries with climate change
'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home
‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit