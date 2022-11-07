Wes Streeting backs Keir Starmer over claims NHS is hiring too many foreign staff

7 November 2022, 19:47 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 20:28

Wes Streeting has backed Keir Starmer
Wes Streeting has backed Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Wes Streeting has insisted that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is right in saying the NHS is hiring too many foreign members of staff.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Opposition leader came under fire last week after saying the focus should be on training more people in the UK and immigration was not the answer to the crisis in the NHS.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting backed Sir Keir during LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, saying the service had become over-reliant on overseas talent.

Asked how he felt when Sir Keir made the comments, Mr Streeting said: "Well, I think Keir's right.

The Andrew Marr show tonight
The Andrew Marr show tonight. Picture: LBC

"We've got a problem in this country where we have a big staffing crisis at the heart of the NHS - it is the central issue in terms of the challenge that the NHS faces.

"That's why Labour's put forward a plan for the biggest expansion of NHS staff in history.

"And because the government have failed to recruit homegrown talent, they are forced to over-rely on staff from overseas."

He added: "There's a general point here which is that the NHS has always been and will always be an international recruiter and employer and I think it's wonderful thing that we have in the NHS people from around the world that make such an enormous difference to patients but there is an over- reliance.

"This summer we turned away huge numbers of straight A students from university, provided 3,000 fewer medicine places than the year before in the middle of a staffing crisis and that's an absurd way to run a health service.

"That's what the Conservatives have been doing.

"Our plan would double the number of medicine places at university as well as providing an extra 10,000 nursing and midwifery clinical places, 5,000 more health visitors and double the number of district nurses and we paid for that by getting rid of the non-dom status so we've got a serious workforce plan that will deal with the fundamental problem."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More strong winds and heavy rain is on the way.

Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Gemma Brogan, 41, and Christopher Bennett, 35, were jailed

Couple kept seven kids with 35 dogs in 'shocking, repugnant' house filled with rotting food and animal faeces

Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being left to die on the world stage, his aunt has said

Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being 'left to die on the world stage', with Cop27 taking place while British activist is locked up in Egypt
Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin

Putin’s war on Ukraine and energy crisis is why we need to 'act faster' on Climate Change, Sunak tells Cop27

Nurses will strike in the lead up to Christmas

Nurse strikes leaving NHS operating 'bank holiday' level service is 'unacceptable', says shadow health sec

A deal to curb migrant crossings is "close"

UK's deal with France to curb Channel crossings reaches 'final stages' as Sunak meets Macron

Greta Thunberg has called for disruptive climate action to continue

Greta Thunberg calls for more 'civil disobedience' in wake of Just Stop Oil protests, as climate action sweeps Europe

Russia has admitted interfering in US elections

'We have interfered and will continue to interfere': 'Putin's chef' admits Russian meddling in US elections

Francis has been jailed for 10 months

Ex-Met cop jailed after swiping £1,500 of public money from police station safe to pay credit card bill

Plans have been scrapped.

Royal Yacht Britannia successor scrapped: Boris' flagship idea sunk by Rishi Sunak

TfL unveiled the latest version of its map

New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

Migrants making the crossing to the UK

Albanian people smugglers launch £11,000 'premium service' to get migrants into the UK

Rishi Sunak remains supportive of Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson despite being investigated over abusive texts

Police discovered machetes during a stop-and-search operation

Police slam shouting onlookers who interfered in stop-and-search machete seizure

The UK is supportive of negotiations over climate change payments to poorer countries

Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home

Liverpool is up for sale, with John Henry (bottom right) apparently ready to quit the club

Liverpool FC up for sale after fan anger at US ownership and poor start to season

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson has said the heatwave this summer could have contributed to his downfall

'Heatwave could have caused my downfall as PM,' jokes Boris Johnson

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, was not wearing his glasses at the time

Grandfather, 76, who touched NHS nurse’s breast claiming he was ‘reading her name badge’ guilty of sexual assault.
Nick Carter was visibly emotional during his bandmates' tribute to his brother, who died at the age of 34

Nick Carter fights back tears during emotional tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron at Backstreet Boys concert
Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle)

Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

The offensive group features a number of Special Forces soldiers and features the symbol of a clenched white fist

White supremacist WhatsApp group found sharing ‘racist’ content inside SAS HQ

King Charles told Prince Andrew he would not return to public life as a working royal

Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform
Fears grow for rugby international Levi Davis who was least heard from eight days ago

Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son
Lord Lucan's face has been matched with that of an Australian man

Is Lord Lucan alive? Computer expert says elderly man in Australia's face is 'conclusively' same as vanished killer
An eco protester has issued an emotional plea from the top of an M25 gantry

'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Matt Hancock for joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity

I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Millions of migrants could flock to UK if we don't help poorer countries with climate change
'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home
‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit