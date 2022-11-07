UK's deal with France to curb Channel crossings reaches 'final stages' as Sunak meets Macron

7 November 2022, 16:55

A deal to curb migrant crossings is "close"
A deal to curb migrant crossings is "close". Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The UK's deal with France to help limit Channel crossings is reaching its "final stages", with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claiming he is "determined" to grip the challenge of migration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Sunak discussed the deal with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday amid skyrocketing migration via the perilous Channel route this year.

The deal could see targets for cutting small boat crossings agreed, a minimum number of French police patrolling beaches, and UK Border Force agents deployed in France, among other measures.

The deal is in its "final stages", according to the Prime Minister's spokesman, although no further announcements are expected on Monday.

Mr Sunak, who also met Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, said there was "a lot" to talk about with French president Mr Macron when the pair met for the first time on Monday at Cop27 in Egypt.

Asked what they will do about the growing number of Channel crossings, Mr Sunak told broadcasters in Sharm El-Sheikh: "It was great to meet President Macron to talk about not just tackling illegal migration but the range of other areas in which we want to cooperate closely with the French on.

"But also let's remember, this is an issue that affects many countries. And actually I've been talking to other European leaders as well about our shared challenge of tackling illegal migration.

"And I think there is an opportunity for us to work closely, not just with the French but with other countries as well.

"By working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally."

Acknowledging tackling Channel crossings is a "complex issue", Mr Sunak reiterated he was "determined to grip" the situation but stressed there was "not one simple solution that's going to solve it overnight", adding: "We all want this situation to resolve itself as quickly as possible."

The number of people making the dangerous and expensive crossings - often run by people smuggling gangs - has reached nearly 40,000 in 2022 already, up from just a few hundred in 2018.

Migrants attempting the Channel crossing
Migrants attempting the Channel crossing. Picture: Getty
A protest outside the Manston processing centre
A protest outside the Manston processing centre. Picture: Getty

The UK's migrant processing centre in Manston is alarmingly overcrowded, with disease breaking out as a result. The government is facing several legal challenges over conditions migrants are living in, although ministers have said the situation is improving..

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told the Commons on Monday that there had been a "significant reduction" in the number of people at the facility and this was now "back below" its maximum capacity of 1,600 after more than 2,300 migrants were moved to other accommodation.

Earlier Business Secretary Grant Shapps had described how the site in Kent was "tipping into becoming an unofficial detention centre" when he briefly held the post of home secretary.

Read more: Albanian people smugglers launch £11,000 'premium service' to get migrants into the UK

Read more: Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home

During his six-day tenure he was "very keen to ensure that we ... maintained ourselves within the law, had some very clear advice on that and made a number of changes" to how the centre operated and to make sure people were moved out, he told BBC Breakfast.

Speaking to Sky News, he added that he received "very clear" advice that the Government was "in danger" of breaking the law over Manston if action was not taken.

But he said he did not see advice given to Ms Braverman before he took over, during her first brief appointment as home secretary.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greta Thunberg has called for disruptive climate action to continue

Greta Thunberg calls for more 'civil disobedience' in wake of Just Stop Oil protests, as climate action sweeps Europe

Russia has admitted interfering in US elections

'We have interfered and will continue to interfere': 'Putin's chef' admits Russian meddling in US elections

Francis has been jailed for 10 months

Ex-Met cop jailed after swiping £1,500 of public money from police station safe to pay credit card bill

Breaking
Plans have been scrapped.

Royal Yacht Britannia successor scrapped: Boris' flagship idea sunk by Rishi Sunak

TfL unveiled the latest version of its map

New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

Migrants making the crossing to the UK

Albanian people smugglers launch £11,000 'premium service' to get migrants into the UK

Rishi Sunak remains supportive of Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson despite being investigated over abusive texts

Police discovered machetes during a stop-and-search operation

Police slam shouting onlookers who interfered in stop-and-search machete seizure

The UK is supportive of negotiations over climate change payments to poorer countries

Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home

Liverpool is up for sale, with John Henry (bottom right) apparently ready to quit the club

Liverpool FC up for sale after fan anger at US ownership and poor start to season

Boris Johnson has said the heatwave this summer could have contributed to his downfall

'Heatwave could have caused my downfall as PM,' jokes Boris Johnson

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, was not wearing his glasses at the time

Grandfather, 76, who touched NHS nurse’s breast claiming he was ‘reading her name badge’ guilty of sexual assault.

Nick Carter was visibly emotional during his bandmates' tribute to his brother, who died at the age of 34

Nick Carter fights back tears during emotional tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron at Backstreet Boys concert

Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle)

Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

The offensive group features a number of Special Forces soldiers and features the symbol of a clenched white fist

White supremacist WhatsApp group found sharing ‘racist’ content inside SAS HQ

King Charles told Prince Andrew he would not return to public life as a working royal

Andrew 'reduced to sobbing' after Charles told him he would not work as a royal again and couldn't wear uniform

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fears grow for rugby international Levi Davis who was least heard from eight days ago

Mum of England rugby star Levi Davis 'frantic with worry' as she appeals for help in finding her missing son
Lord Lucan's face has been matched with that of an Australian man

Is Lord Lucan alive? Computer expert says elderly man in Australia's face is 'conclusively' same as vanished killer
An eco protester has issued an emotional plea from the top of an M25 gantry

'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Matt Hancock for joining the cast of I'm A Celebrity

I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Migrants being held at Harmondsworth said they were being treated 'like dogs'

'Treated like prisoners': Detainees moved from immigration centre after outbreak of violence
Rishi Sunak wants a "global mission for clean growth"

Rishi Sunak to call for ‘global mission for clean growth’ at Cop27

Fireworks being fired at police in Leeds, (L) and (R) police vans in Edinburgh

Teenager dies ‘falling through greenhouse’ as firework yobs clash with police in Bonfire night mayhem
Nick Carter paid tribute to his brother Aaron after his death aged 34

'My heart is broken': Nick Carter pays tribute to tragic brother Aaron after he was found dead in bath
Police were called to a fatal double stabbing at the Cricketers Inn, Meopham

Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death and another wounded at Kent village pub

Rescuers search for survivors after the Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria

19 dead after passenger plane crashes in Tanzania

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home
‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit