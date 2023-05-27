Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

27 May 2023, 12:27 | Updated: 27 May 2023, 12:46

'Livid' teacher reacts to government's proposal to bring in teachers from abroad

By Ellen Morgan

This “livid” teacher criticises the government’s proposal to pay teachers abroad £10,000 to come and work in the UK.

Amanda, a Special Educational Needs teacher told Ben Kentish that if the government wants to resolve the problems with the country’s education system, they “have to fund it properly”.

She said paying foreign teachers £10,000 is “evidence” that the government can find the money “when it’s appropriate to do so,” and shows “there is clearly money out there”.

The conversation comes as foreign teachers are being offered £10,000 to work in English schools in a drive to fill classroom vacancies.

READ MORE: 'Vindictive and dangerous' Russia poses threat to UK if Ukraine wins war - even without Putin, warns outgoing RAF chief

“Teachers work under really stressful conditions,” Amanda reminded Ben, citing Ofsted inspections, homework, parents’ expectations, and government targets as factors that contribute to this.

She also lamented how the British schooling system is frequently compared to that of other countries: “In Singapore and other Asian countries, their schools aren’t necessarily as inclusive as ours… it’s a very different set up”.

Amanda told Ben that the solution is to pay British teachers “properly,” improve their working conditions, and lessen the expectations that are placed on them. She believes all of this will give teachers “autonomy”.

“Schools are underfunded. Children are struggling. The whole system is fractured from top to bottom,” she said.

READ MORE: TikTok prankster Mizzy charged with breaching court order - days after he was fined and hit with ban

Amanda was resolute that the government needs to make teaching an “appealing” career to entice more people into education.

“We’re too academic-focused. Some teachers are doing amazing jobs with special educational needs and well-being, but it’s just not valued.”

Ben added that there are more things the government could be doing to retain current teachers and stop them leaving without “splashing billions on a hefty pay rise”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann's disappearance

'The world believes I killed Maddie...I didn't': Madeleine McCann prime suspect letters from prison cell revealed
Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency

Phillip Schofield and young employee 'repeatedly denied' affair after investigation, ITV claims
Armed police sealed off Downing Street

Man arrested after crashing into Downing Street gates separately charged with making indecent images of children
James Chiavarini says the targeted attacks have been 'ongoing'

'Trans activists' swamp London restaurant with one-star reviews and prank calls 'as owner supports JK Rowling'
Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency.

'There's no way back...it's over': Phillip Schofield 'no longer has a career' as insiders say he will 'vanish' from public life
New footage has emerged of 'Mizzy' being arrested - just days after he was fined and slapped with a social media ban

TikTok prankster Mizzy charged with breaching court order - days after he was fined and hit with ban
An issue with passport control e-gates is affecting airports nationwide

Chaos at UK airports as Border Force systems down nationwide with arrivals forced to wait in 'mother of all queues'
Putin will be 'vindictive' if the Ukraine war fails, the outgoing RAF chief has warned

'Vindictive and dangerous' Russia poses threat to UK if Ukraine wins war - even without Putin, warns outgoing RAF chief
GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile