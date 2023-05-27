TikTok prankster Mizzy charged with breaching court order - days after he was fined and hit with ban

New footage has emerged of 'Mizzy' being arrested - just days after he was fined and slapped with a social media ban. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Self-styled ‘infamous’ TikTok prankster Mizzy has been charged with breaching a court order.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, aka Mizzy, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to breaching a community protection notice after walking into a stranger’s property in a bid to go viral.

He was ordered to pay £365 including an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also handed a two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from posting videos directly or indirectly on social media without consent of people featured in the clips.

He was ordered not to enter private property, and banned from Stratford Westfield.

The Met Police said 'Mizzy' has been charged with three counts of breaching the order after an "investigation into social media footage posted online".

Scotland Yard said previously: "On Friday, 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

"He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

He was issued with a a two-year criminal behaviour order for the stunts, which also saw him entering private areas of businesses.