TikTok prankster Mizzy charged with breaching court order - days after he was fined and hit with ban

27 May 2023, 09:24 | Updated: 27 May 2023, 09:25

New footage has emerged of 'Mizzy' being arrested - just days after he was fined and slapped with a social media ban
New footage has emerged of 'Mizzy' being arrested - just days after he was fined and slapped with a social media ban. Picture: Social Media/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Self-styled ‘infamous’ TikTok prankster Mizzy has been charged with breaching a court order.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, 18, aka Mizzy, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to breaching a community protection notice after walking into a stranger’s property in a bid to go viral.

He was ordered to pay £365 including an £80 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also handed a two-year criminal behaviour order banning him from posting videos directly or indirectly on social media without consent of people featured in the clips.

He was ordered not to enter private property, and banned from Stratford Westfield.

The Met Police said 'Mizzy' has been charged with three counts of breaching the order after an "investigation into social media footage posted online".

Read more: 'I quit pranks': TikToker 'Mizzy' vows no more stunts as he plans to move forward with 'social media career'

Read more: TikToker Mizzy banned from uploading videos without permission after filming himself entering frightened family's home

Scotland Yard said previously: "On Friday, 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

"He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing."

He was issued with a a two-year criminal behaviour order for the stunts, which also saw him entering private areas of businesses.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency.

'There's no way back...it's over': Phillip Schofield 'no longer has a career' as insiders say he will 'vanish' from public life
Breaking
An issue with passport control e-gates is affecting airports nationwide

Chaos at UK airports as Border Force systems down nationwide with arrivals forced to wait in 'mother of all queues'

Putin will be 'vindictive' if the Ukraine war fails, the outgoing RAF chief has warned

'Vindictive and dangerous' Russia poses threat to UK if Ukraine wins war - even without Putin, warns outgoing RAF chief

Temperatures are expected to soar to 24C

Bank Holiday weekend could see hottest day of the year as temperatures set to soar to 24C

Kamala Harris

Harris to become first woman to deliver US Military Academy commencement address

Children sit and play on the remains of a tank at the river port in Renk

Fears of violence as thousands cross border in bid to escape Sudan conflict

Paedophile Rolf Harris died aged 93 earlier this month

Ulrika Jonsson reveals Rolf Harris groped her in 'deeply uncomfortable' incident when she was young weather girl

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive at court

Jurors to resume deliberations next week in rape trial of actor Masterson

Weight Discrimination Ban NYC

New York outlaws discrimination due to weight and height

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters

Optimistic President Joe Biden insists budget agreement ‘very close’

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

'Officer Naughty' says she has been made a scapegoat for Met Police failure to catch Wayne Couzens

Rishi Sunak and Andrew Bailey could still make decisions that could tip the UK into recession despite better than expected economic growth in the last quarter

Rishi Sunak warned recession could still happen as Brits face further interest rates pinch

Debt Limit

US debt ceiling deadline to be extended

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

Serbia puts troops on high alert on border with Kosovo following clashes

The lambs are reportedly still missing.

Three lambs taken from King's Sandringham Estate 'still missing' as eco activists released on bail

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan to try 33 supporters of former premier Imran Khan in military courts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ken Paxton

20 impeachment counts issued against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

Scalloway Primary School was evacuated on the Shetland

Primary school evacuated after 'historical ordinance' brought onto premises

A vigil was held for Kyrees Sullivan, 16 (top right), and his best friend, Harvey, 15 (bottom right, furthest right) who died in the crash

Blue balloons released in emotional vigil for Cardiff teenagers who died in crash after being followed by police
Serbia Shootings Rally

Thousands join pro-government rally in Serbia amid discontent after shootings

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian killed after alleged stab attempt in West Bank – Israeli military

Phillip has quit ITV and been dropped from his agency.

Phillip Schofield admits affair with young This Morning runner during marriage as he apologises for 'lying'
Belgium Iran

Belgium and Iran conduct prisoner swap in Oman

Belarus Crackdown

Belarus upholds eight-year jail sentence for journalist at top Polish newspaper

Witch Exonerations

US state absolves 12 people accused of being witches 370 years ago

Takeshi Hakamada

Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on touchdown location switch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home
The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

James on Eco Protesters

Eco-protesters are 'front of the queue' on the right-wing media's hate list, according to James O'Brien
James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit