Camilla Tominey: Boris Johnson deserves his holiday in Marbella

By Tim Dodd

Camilla Tominey defended Boris Johnson's holiday in Marbella and hit out at "holiday-shaming" claims the PM had gone away when he "should be running the country".

It comes as Boris Johnson has taken a holiday to Marbella, sparking anger as Brits face a cost of living crisis, empty shelves and higher petrol prices as well as queues at the pumps.

Camilla said: "Boris Johnson as we speak is probably on a sunlounger somewhere on the Costa del Sol. He's in 'Marbs', Marbella, with his wife Carrie and their 17-month-old son Wilfred.

"And we hear from Downing St aides that he's exhausted and that he deserves a holiday, and do you know what? It might be controversial but I think I concur with that view.

"I don't really like holiday-shaming. I don't like this talk of 'Oh he's gone on holiday when he should be running the country'. I mean he's got to have a break, right? He's Prime Minister."

Camilla then listed what Boris Johnson had "been through over the course of the last 18 months", including dealing with a "global pandemic", contracting Covid himself and "nearly" dying, having a child, falling under scrutiny over his relationship with Dominic Cummings, being criticised for his previous holiday when he proposed to his wife, and the recent loss of his mother.

"The trouble with this kind of talk is - none of us would ever go away again if we thought we were going to miss something," she said.

