Camilla Tominey: Boris Johnson deserves his holiday in Marbella

10 October 2021, 19:43

By Tim Dodd

Camilla Tominey defended Boris Johnson's holiday in Marbella and hit out at "holiday-shaming" claims the PM had gone away when he "should be running the country".

It comes as Boris Johnson has taken a holiday to Marbella, sparking anger as Brits face a cost of living crisis, empty shelves and higher petrol prices as well as queues at the pumps.

Camilla said: "Boris Johnson as we speak is probably on a sunlounger somewhere on the Costa del Sol. He's in 'Marbs', Marbella, with his wife Carrie and their 17-month-old son Wilfred.

"And we hear from Downing St aides that he's exhausted and that he deserves a holiday, and do you know what? It might be controversial but I think I concur with that view.

"I don't really like holiday-shaming. I don't like this talk of 'Oh he's gone on holiday when he should be running the country'. I mean he's got to have a break, right? He's Prime Minister."

Read more: Supply chain crisis: Thousands more HGV drivers to be trained - but not before Christmas

Camilla then listed what Boris Johnson had "been through over the course of the last 18 months", including dealing with a "global pandemic", contracting Covid himself and "nearly" dying, having a child, falling under scrutiny over his relationship with Dominic Cummings, being criticised for his previous holiday when he proposed to his wife, and the recent loss of his mother.

"The trouble with this kind of talk is - none of us would ever go away again if we thought we were going to miss something," she said.

Read more: Energy crisis: Factory production could come to halt as gas prices soar

Read more: Empty shelves as supply crisis ‘leaves one in six unable to buy essentials’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police want to speak with Jason Bell after a woman was stabbed on Broxwood Way

Police hunt man after woman dies with stab injuries in Camden
Boris Johnson has been told to "get a grip" to avoid job losses in the energy industry

Union urges PM to 'get a grip' to save jobs amid ongoing energy crisis
A man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon following a fatal stabbing in Oxford

Man, 20, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Oxford

The northern flank of the volcano collapsed over the weekend, triggering new lava flows.

La Palma volcano partially collapses, spewing 'explosive bombs' of molten rock
MP for Stoke-on-Trent, Jonathan Gullis, has been forced to defend the comments after widespread criticism.

Tory MP doubles down on claim white privilege is 'an extremist ideology'
A 19-year-old man was killed in the double stabbing, while another 19-year-old was injured.

Young man stabbed to death and another injured in double stabbing in Bradford
More than 1,100 migrants crossed the channel on Friday and Saturday.

More than 1,100 migrants cross Channel to UK in two days

The Business Secretary told Swarbrick on Sunday he will not be calling for bailouts for UK energy suppliers.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Energy price cap 'not going anywhere'
Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work

Maajid Nawaz backs calls to grant asylum seekers right to work
Business Sec: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Business Secretary: Supply chain crisis 'has nothing to do with Brexit'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

20 days ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

1 month ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile