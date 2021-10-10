Boris Johnson goes on holiday to Marbella - but is the timing right?

Boris and Carrie pictured together at the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has taken a holiday to Marbella, sparking anger as Brits face a cost of living crisis, empty shelves and higher petrol prices as well as queues at the pumps.

But Boris, who has taken the trip during parliamentary recess with his pregnant wife Carrie and their 17-month-old son Wilf, last went on a break last year to Mustique and since then he was taken seriously ill with Covid, lost his mother - with the PM said to be ‘utterly exhausted’ with the events of recent months.

The family are understood to be staying in a private villa on the Costa del Sol, where temperatures yesterday were a balmy 24C. It is understood the PM will return home on Thursday.

Critics will accuse the PM of leaving the country in the middle of a crisis and warnings of a “winter of discontent,” surging energy prices and stock shortages in supermarkets.

Mr Johnson’s attempt to have a UK break in the West Country this summer was cut short by the Afghanistan crisis after barely one day.

His Scotland staycation last summer nearly ended in “catastrophe” after he was swept out to sea while paddle-boarding.

And his winter 2019 holiday to the Caribbean led to him being brought before the Commons standards committee due to a discrepancy over how the trip was funded.

A Westminster source told the Mirror: “It’s fine the PM taking a break, but the timing shows just how out of touch he is with ordinary Brits facing bills, bills and yet more bills.”

A Spanish police source told the paper: “"We have been made aware that the British Prime Minister is staying and so we are all being extra vigilant. We know how important he is globally and what a potential target he is so there are extra patrols over the next few days.”

Downing Street has not commented on the PM’s trip.