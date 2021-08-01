Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

After Carrie Johnson opened up about having a miscarriage prior to her current pregnancy, Camilla Tominey shares her own account of suffering miscarriage.

On Saturday the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson announced that she is expecting the couples second baby, and gained wide praise for opening up about having suffered a miscarriage in months gone by.

"I know exactly how the Prime Minister's wife feels," Camilla Tominey noted, telling LBC listeners that she suffered a miscarriage herself.

"I'm not someone who would readily take to my bed but I just knew something was wrong," she explained, going on to share her experience with listeners.

She went on to say that after the miscarriage, her husband "sort of tried to rally around" but at the time she felt "really guilty" and blamed herself.

She told listeners that when you conceive, "you start making plans almost instantaneously" and when a miscarriage comes along, the world comes crashing down.

"When you lose a baby, that dream just ends in that moment" and all the hopes and dreams one has for their child are gone.

"It's extraordinarily difficult" she revealed.

"Of course I feel grateful for the children that I have, but I'll always remember the child that I lost."