Camilla Tominey's moving experience of suffering miscarriage

1 August 2021, 18:13

By Seán Hickey

After Carrie Johnson opened up about having a miscarriage prior to her current pregnancy, Camilla Tominey shares her own account of suffering miscarriage.

On Saturday the Prime Minister's wife Carrie Johnson announced that she is expecting the couples second baby, and gained wide praise for opening up about having suffered a miscarriage in months gone by.

"I know exactly how the Prime Minister's wife feels," Camilla Tominey noted, telling LBC listeners that she suffered a miscarriage herself.

Read More: Natasha Devon dismantles caller accusing Meghan Markle of 'attention seeking'

"I'm not someone who would readily take to my bed but I just knew something was wrong," she explained, going on to share her experience with listeners.

She went on to say that after the miscarriage, her husband "sort of tried to rally around" but at the time she felt "really guilty" and blamed herself.

She told listeners that when you conceive, "you start making plans almost instantaneously" and when a miscarriage comes along, the world comes crashing down.

Read More: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reveals heartbreak of suffering miscarriage

"When you lose a baby, that dream just ends in that moment" and all the hopes and dreams one has for their child are gone.

"It's extraordinarily difficult" she revealed.

"Of course I feel grateful for the children that I have, but I'll always remember the child that I lost."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sajid Javid hailed 'another major milestone' as the UK vaccination rollout hit 85 million jabs

UK hits 85 million jab milestone amid drive to vaccinate young
Dominic Raab described the attack as 'unlawful and callous'

Raab accuses Iran of 'unlawful and callous attack' on tanker that left Brit dead
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was taken to the airport in Tokyo on Sunday

Belarus accused of trying to fly athlete home after she criticised coaches
Zharnel Hughes is disqualified from the Men's 100 metres

Team GB’s Zharnel Hughes disqualified as Italy takes gold in 100m final
Andrew Bridgen opposes vaccine passports

Vaccine passports are a "very serious" infringement of liberty, says Tory Andrew Bridgen
The chancellor was warned the PM that the UK's holiday restrictions are 'out of step'

UK's travel restrictions "out of step" with other countries, Chancellor tells PM
Emergency services were called to Ty Mawr holiday park in north Wales

Girl, 15, dies in 'tragic domestic incident' at north Wales holiday park
Uber, Bolt, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims are among the brands offering incentives

Uber and Deliveroo to offer cheap cab rides and meals as incentives to get Covid jab
'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses

'I nearly didn't vote for Sadiq Khan because he drops his Gs,' caller confesses
Youtubers who tricked Piers Corbyn tell LBC they're more 'sorry for those he's conning'

Youtubers who tricked Piers Corbyn tell LBC they're more 'sorry for those he's conning'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile