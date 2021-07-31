Breaking News

Carrie and Boris Johnson expecting second child

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie on their wedding day. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Carrie and Boris Johnson are expecting a second child, the Prime Minister’s wife has announced.

Ms Johnson revealed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

She also told followers she suffered a miscarriage at the start of the year which left her "heartbroken".

READ MORE: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds marry in secret ceremony

She wrote: "Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas.

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves."

Carrie and Boris Johnson at the Euros . Picture: PA

"Rainbow baby" is a term that refers to a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

Ms Johnson, a former Conservative Party communications director, said she wanted to share the personal news about her miscarriage to "help others".

The 33-year-old added: "Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well.

"I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too."

The couple at the G7 summit earlier this year. Picture: PA

Ms Johnson's post also included a picture of a blue buggy Christmas decoration.

Sir Keir Starmer was among those to send congratulations following her announcement.

"Congratulations to Carrie and Boris on the happy news that they're expecting another child," the Labour leader wrote on Twitter.

"I'm very sorry to hear of Carrie's earlier miscarriage. I'm sure that her speaking out will be of comfort to others and make them feel less alone.

"Every best wish to Carrie and Boris at this time."

Congratulations to Carrie and Boris Johnson on the happy news that they’re expecting another child. I’m very sorry to hear of Carrie’s earlier miscarriage. I'm sure that her speaking out will be of comfort to others. Every best wish to them both. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 31, 2021

The couple's first child, Wilfred, was born on April 29, 2020.

They married secretly in May this year in a low key ceremony at Westminster Cathedral with of a small group of friends and family in attendance.

They started dating in 2018 after Mr Johnson announced he had separated from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who is the mother of four of his children.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister had been due to work this weekend from his official country residence Chequers in Buckinghamshire, although it is not known if the couple are there together.