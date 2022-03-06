Drop family visa requirement for Ukrainians, Amnesty Intl's Europe Director warns UK

6 March 2022, 19:07

By Tim Dodd

The UK should "drop" its requirement for Ukrainians who are seeking a visa to have family in the country, argues Amnesty International’s Europe Director Nils Muiznieks tells LBC.

It comes as more than 1.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine since Russia's invasion began, making it the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, according to the United Nations (UN)

Under the UK's recently-extended visa scheme, Ukrainians with parents, grandparents, children and siblings already in the UK are allowed to stay for up to three years.

The offer does not match that of EU countries, which have waived visa rules for Ukrainian refugees, letting them in for up to three years without first having to seek asylum.

Mr Muiznieks told LBC: "This will be the biggest humanitarian crisis in Europe since the Yugoslav wars and perhaps even World War Two.

"The figures now are climbing very rapidly and are likely to reach significantly larger figures than we see today.

"The burden and responsibility will be huge and the UK is a wealthy enough country to do its part."

Read more: Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Asked if the UK should drop its requirement for Ukrainians applying for visas to "join or accompany [their] UK-based family member", Mr Muiznieks said: "I think it should be dropped, because many people do not have relatives, they do not have family members.

"We should provide generous protection to all fleeing this conflict.

"Moldova, one of the frontline countries, which is one of the poorest countries in Europe, has already seen the arrival of around 200,000.

"Now if Moldova can receive 200,000 people, how many can the UK receive?".

Read more: UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brits have been told brace themselves for an Arctic blast this week

Arctic blast set to hit UK with freezing fog, sub-zero temperatures and snow
A lucky swimmer escaped an encounter with a great white shark

Australian government close beach after swimmer 'rammed' by 3.5m great white shark
France said it was "inhumane" of the UK to turn away refugees arriving at Calais

France call UK 'inhumane' after hundreds of Ukrainian refugees 'turned away at border'
The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility could lead to "large-scale ecological disaster".

Russia shells nuclear reactor in Kharkiv amid warnings of 'large-scale disaster'
Residents flee from Irpin town as the Russian invasion enters its 11th day

Zelenskyy urges Russian people to stand up to Putin and 'overcome evil'
Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire
Over 1.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

More than 1.5m people flee Ukraine in fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII
Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart"

Australia to hold state funeral for Shane Warne after grieving family accept govt offer
Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction

Rachel Johnson challenges journalist who tearfully berated Boris over Nato inaction
Ex-Ukrainian minister attacks Europe for harbouring Russian money

Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile