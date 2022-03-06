Ukrainian ex-minister attacks West for harbouring Russian money

6 March 2022, 13:03 | Updated: 6 March 2022, 13:34

By Seán Hickey

European cities which welcome Russian money into their economies are effectively 'funding the budget' for Putin to invade Ukraine, the former Minister of Defence in Ukraine insists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andriy Zagorodnyuk joined Tom Swarbrick as pressure grows on the West to impose harsher sanctions on Russian elites living outside of Putin's regime.

Tom wondered if the slow response to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs "confirms in the mind of despots like Putin that he can do what he likes."

Read more: Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion

Read more: No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

Mr Zagorodnyuk admitted that Putin has "built a quite effective system" of support with Russian businesses within the country and across Europe.

Tom wondered if, while Ukraine's Defence Minister, Mr Zagorodnyuk was ripping his hair out at the West's "accommodation of Russia and its influence."

Read more: UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Read more: Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

"London is not the worst place of all because we at least have the UK government's support in our struggle" the Ukrainian politician admitted. He warned that Ukraine is only the stepping stone of Putin's larger plans.

"Putin isn't aiming just at Ukraine...he wants to destroy NATO, destroy the West and Ukraine is just the first step."

He went on to attack Europe standing by while Russian influence in the West grows: "People funding that budget, funding these crazy scenarios which he is building right now, are being supported by European politicians."

"It's not even hypocrisy, it's a direct support of criminal activity on a huge continental scale."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

LBC @LBC Deputy PM Dominic Raab is 'absolutely confident' that UN monitors being deployed to prevent a 'Chernobyl-style situation' in Ukraine

UN monitors could be on ground to avoid 'Chernobyl-style' incident, says Deputy PM

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

An explosion has rocked the pro-Russian separatist capital in eastern Ukraine.

'Explosion' in Ukraine's separatist capital after warnings of Russian 'false flag' attack

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Lord Coe called for greater diplomatic efforts at international sporting events, instead of boycotts.

Lord Coe explains why he thinks boycotts of sporting events are meaningless

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

Exclusive
Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, a mother-of-two, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman 'would do it all again', says lawyer

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'Labour has to be much more radical', ex-Minister tells LBC

Minister under Tony Blair says Labour must be 'much more radical' to succeed
Reporter dons bullet proof clothes live on air as stun grenades explode in Israel

Reporter dons bullet proof clothes live on air as stun grenades explode in Israel
Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'

Queen's Speech: 'Immigration plans address public concern over illegitimate asylum seekers'
'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC

'127,000 deaths - no way that can be judged a success', Doctor tells LBC
Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing

Government scientist gives instant reaction to Boris Johnson's lockdown easing
Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten

Ian Blackford: SNP will demand independence once Covid is beaten
Alex Salmond told Tom he thought it was the BBC's fault for his party's poor election performance

Alex Salmond blames Alba Party's poor election result on BBC

In an exclusive interview with Swarbrick on Sunday Jon Lansman accused Keir Starmer of "scapegoating" Angela Rayner.

Momentum founder blasts Starmer for 'scapegoating' Angela Rayner
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch in Full

The Metropolitan Police "definitely" has a racial bias in its use of force, Green party London Mayoral Candidate Sian Berry told Swarbrick on Sunday.

Met needs 'genuine reset' to 'policing by consent', Green London mayoral candidate tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Over 1.5 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

More than 1.5m people flee Ukraine in fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII
Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart"

Australia to hold state funeral for Shane Warne after grieving family accept govt offer
Visa and Mastercard will not operate in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Visa and Mastercard suspend operations in Russia as conflict in Ukraine intensifies
The cost of living crisis is quickly becoming an emergency Ian Blackford has warned

Cost of living crisis 'quickly becoming an emergency' in UK, warns SNP leader
The Prime Minister has said it is not enough for the international community to express support for Kyiv without action

PM reveals 6-point plan to beat Putin as Russia vows revenge against UK over sanctions
Man sought after theft of Ukraine collection box

Police search for man after Ukraine collection box stolen from London café
Vladimir Putin described western sanctions as "equivalent to declaring a war"

Putin says Western sanctions are 'equivalent to declaring war'
A 17-year-old boy has been given a life sentence for stabbing a teenage girl

Teenager given life sentence after stabbing girl 60 times in a 'brutal unprovoked attack'
No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC

No-fly zones and NATO troops in Ukraine 'need to be considered', Tobias Ellwood tells LBC
People flee Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues. Inset: A destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin

Nine-hour ceasefire in second attempt to rescue trapped civilians in two Ukraine cities

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

2 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

2 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile