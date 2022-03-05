Caller: Strip oligarchs of citizenship like Shamima Begum to end Putin's invasion

5 March 2022, 12:40

By Seán Hickey

Russia's rich and powerful would quickly force Vladimir Putin to cease his invasion of Ukraine if their European citizenship was revoked, this caller suggests.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"The oligarchs, we want to put pressure on them to put pressure on Putin", Alan in Fleet began. He phoned Iain Dale to offer a way to force Putin's hand and get the Russian President to deescalate the situation in Ukraine.

European nations have been quick to act on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, imposing strict sanctions on some of Russia's wealthiest individuals.

The UK is following suit, but has given a month warning that sanctions will come into place, which has raised concerns over individuals and entities being given the opportunity to liquidate their assets rather than have them seized immediately like in the EU.

Read more: There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

The caller suggested that the easiest way the UK can threaten Putin's regime is to revoke the citizenship of the oligarchs.

Read more: Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

Read more: Nick Ferrari Says: Could the Ukraine crisis be the making of Boris?

"We can take away the citizenship of people if they're dual citizens. We've done it to Shamima Begum. Why don't we say to the oligarchs effectively, if you are supporting Putin, you are effectively an enemy of the West?"

"You love Putin so much, you can go live in Russia with Putin – take your family with you."

He argued that if the Russian elite were forced to return to the country, "that would pressure the oligarchs to push them to stop Putin's war."

"They don't want to be kicked out of Monaco and London, New York, etcetera, they want to live their luxury,"

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Kyivan residents have told LBC about living under Putin's strikes

'Who knows what will be next': Kyiv pair speak of surviving in the eye of Putin's storm

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 27/02 | Watch again

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'Too fricking right': Minister backs Polish boycott of Russia World Cup match

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

'They're totally brainwashed': Russian caller is sent invasion videos with 'thumbs up'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

Ukraine crisis: 'I think Vladimir Putin has backed himself into a corner'

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

'Fifth columnists': Iain Dale blasts Stop the War Coalition over its UK criticism

'Who are these people?': Former Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

'Who are these people?': Ex-Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Ukraine crisis: You've got to decide which side you're on in this, says Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'shocked and saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns

Ex-Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner 'saddened' as Cressida Dick resigns
Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Iain Dale: There are plenty of Brexit benefits to be had

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/02 | Watch again

David Lammy has told LBC's Iain Dale about how he and Sir Keir Starmer were mobbed outside Parliament.

'Aggressive, ferocious and hostile': David Lammy slams anti-vax mob who ambushed Sir Keir
Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing

Livid Iain Dale castigates Boris Johnson following Starmer mobbing
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/02 | Watch again

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP
Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

British nationals have been told to consider leaving Russia

Government tells Brits to leave Russia as Ukraine crisis escalates
Zelenskyy has criticised Nato for its lack of action.

Zelenskyy condemns 'weak' Nato over no-fly zone warning deaths will be on their hands
Brits have raised £55m for Ukrainians

'Astonishing': Brits praised for raising £55m for Ukraine in just one day
The incident happened in the Plymouth Hospitals grounds

Woman dies after being blown over by Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital
British police are asking for evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Brit cops ask for war crimes evidence after warnings of 'almost hourly' Russian atrocities
Russia has taken control of a nuclear power plant as its invasion devastates Ukraine

'By God's grace we avoided nuclear catastrophe': Russian power plant attack condemned
Sainsbury's is renaming chicken kievs to match the Ukrainian spelling of the capital city

Sainsbury's rename chicken kiev as chicken Kyiv amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
Gordon Brown called on countries to support the creation of a special tribunal to punish Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine

Create a special tribunal to prosecute Putin, former PM tells LBC
Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin

Zelenskyy advisor: Ukraine invasion 'won't end well' for Putin
Ukrainian MP: 'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive'

'I don't want to be inspiring, I want to be alive', says Ukrainian MP