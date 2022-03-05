Andrew Pierce takes down caller who says it 'takes two to tango' in Ukraine

5 March 2022, 16:05

By Tim Dodd

Andrew Pierce challenges this caller who claims the West should stop arming Ukrainian forces and strike a ceasefire with Putin.

It comes after the evacuation of Mariupol was postponed as Russia failed to observe its five-hour ceasefire, 'bombing civilians' as they tried to make their escape.

Russia agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the port of Mariupol in the south-east as well as the eastern town of Volnovakha.

Caller Veejay told Andrew: "If we quickly broker peace, and agree to no more war, then we won't get any more refugees leaving Ukraine.

"We need to get a ceasefire going and stop arming the Ukrainians so they kill eachother and fight with the Russians and get killed, as the Russians have got way [more] superiority in terms of the airpower, bombs, and so on."

"How do you negotiate with a liar, how do you negotiate with a sociopathic, psychopathic liar?" Andrew asked.

"Be careful how you use your language, you can't call him a liar," Veejay said.

Andrew shot back: "No, I'm not going to be careful. He is a liar... He told us again and again in the days before the invasion of Ukraine he was not going to invade - he did."

"It takes two to tango, there are liars on both sides, you've got to admit that," Veejay replied.

