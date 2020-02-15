Exclusive

Caroline Flack dead: TV presenter calls LBC about being target of online abuse

A TV presenter has called LBC following Caroline Flack's death to describe the pain of being tormented by trolls on social media.

Former Love Island host Ms Flack was found dead at her London flat, aged 40. A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life.

Mike Brewer presents Wheeler Dealers on Discovery Channel and told LBC about how nasty the abuse celebrities receive online can be.

Speaking to Clive Bull, he said: "I too suffered incredible abuse online.

"I simply and humbly present a TV show where I fix up cars. A few years ago, we had a cast change, where a previous cast member decided to quit the show and pursue a different career.

"When he left, it caused no end of abuse to me and my family online.

"I've had death threats, cancer wished upon my family, threats to rape my wife and daughter. And this is simply because somebody left a car show."

Mike Brewer called LBC to explain what it's like to be the focus of online abuse. Picture: Vauxford / PA

Mr Brewer explained just how much it can affect people, saying: "We may have a blue tick, but we do read this stuff and it does put you in some dark spaces. You do go into a dark hole. Fortunately, I can see through it.

"It's terrible that some people online think that they can say what they like with impunity and get away with it.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.