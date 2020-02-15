Breaking News

Caroline Flack found dead at the age of 40

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has died at the age of 40.

Her family confirmed her death and said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

"We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us."

A family lawyer confirmed Ms Flack took her own life the day after Valentine's Day.

She had recently returned to the UK after a holiday in LA.

Ms Flack had been due to stand trial on 4 March after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She is alleged to have hit Burton over the head with a lamp, causing a head injury.

After entering a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, Flack was released on bail with conditions that stop her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial.

Caroline Flack has been found dead. Picture: PA

She was best known for presenting popular ITV show Love Island, but stepped down at the end of 2019 following the charge.

She also competed on the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and was crowned the winner with partner Pasha Kovlev.

Friends of the TV star have taken to social media to pay tribute to her.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield paid tribute to Flack with a post on his Instagram stories.

He added text above a message that Flack had posted on social media, which read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind".

BBC Presenter Dan Walker said: "Awful news about Caroline Flack. We really need to be better at taking care of each other. So sad."

Former Love Islands contestants issued their statements, with many referencing stars Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon, who both appeared on separate series of the show and later also took their own lives.

Chris Hughes, who went on the show in 2017, said: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad."

"Another amazing person taking from this cruel world.When will people and press realise celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has."

"Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight."

Yesterday afternoon, Ms Flack took to social media to upload a picture of her posing with a dog, which she posted with a heart emoji.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.



More to follow...