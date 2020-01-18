Harry and Meghan: Royal expert explains what their deal will mean

18 January 2020, 19:26 | Updated: 18 January 2020, 19:39

A royal historian explains what the Royal announcement means for Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to stop using their HRH titles, not receive public funds for royal duties and will pay back Sovereign Grant money used to upgrade Frogmore Cottage.

Dr Anna Whitelock, a royal historian, explained to Clive Bull what their deal with Her Majesty The Queen means.

Whitelock said: "It does seem a little bit shocking, in some sense, it seems dramatic and, in many ways, it's unprecedented."

She added: "In a sense it is an abdication of royal responsibility."

Whitelock continued: "I'm sure for Charles and William, there's a sense of abandonment, really."

Clive Bull asked: "What's the significance of not having the HRH?"

She replied: "In a sense it means they're not bound by the expectations and the oversight of Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace are not going to have direct control over possible commercial deals or other decisions they make."

Clive Bull asked whether it meant he was still in line to the throne.

Whitelock replied: "He's now outside of the firm, as it were."

