'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM

24 July 2021, 17:16

By Seán Hickey

To mark Boris Johnson's two year anniversary in Number 10, David Lammy proves why he thinks the PM is unfit to lead.

"I have to say the emperor has no clothes." David Lammy began. "He's naked as he stands and the country is poorer as a consequence."

His comments came as Boris Johnson celebrates his second year in office today, and proceeded to list out the Prime Minister's failings.

David noted that Mr Johnson's former editor at the Telegraph has even admitted that he's "not capable of caring for anyone other than himself."

He went on to note how the PM has failed to act sufficiently on scandals surrounding Dominic Cummings, Priti Patel and Matt Hancock.

Read More: David Lammy livid following Boris Johnson's no-deal confession

The Prime Minister has spent the last two years "emboldening the hard liners and people are beginning to sense that."

Read More: Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'

He also reminded listeners of the Downing Street renovation scandal, where Mr Johnson was seen to be "keeping his wife happy some might say, at your expense."

"I haven't even mentioned the pandemic!"

David criticised the PM's handling of the pandemic: "People are just tired and all of this rests on the door of Boris Johnson"

"My colleague Dawn Butler was right, he's a liar."

He concluded by asking "in a moment of national crisis – people still dying – is this really the guy?"

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sajid Javid says he has fully recovered from coronavirus

Sajid Javid makes 'full recovery' from coronavirus 'thanks to amazing vaccines'
Fatuma Kadir has been found safe and well

Girl, 11, who went missing from home in Bolton found in London
The man went missing at Crummock Water more than a week ago

Body of man found in Lake District after underwater search

The woman was found with stab injuries on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich

Man, 49, arrested after woman, 36, stabbed to death in south London
File photo of Heathrow Airport showing a busier check-in desk

Airports and airlines expect busiest weekend of year as summer lifts off
More emergency workers will now be able to avoid self-isolation guidance

More emergency workers to avoid self-isolation as testing in England expanded
Mannat Mann was last seen in east London on Thursday

Police 'increasingly concerned' over missing girl, 12

An anti-lockdown protester appeared to punch a police horse in the face

Protester 'punches police horse in face' during Sydney anti-lockdown march
Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'

Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'
Boris Johnson, who himself is currently isolating, is under increasing pressure to bring forward a change that would allow fully-vaccinated people to avoid quarantine as long as they test negative

Free fully-vaccinated from having to isolate sooner than August, Boris Johnson told

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

5 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

11 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

11 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile