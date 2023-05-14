‘They are creating a Grenfell on water’: Caller condemns migrant barges

14 May 2023, 15:01

Caller says barges for migrants are 'floating coffins' after government plans to overfill the boats

By Alice Bourne

A caller has expressed concern over a government plan to house 500 migrants on a boat designed for 220, telling David Lammy that it could become a "floating coffin”.

LBC caller, Mark from Hitchin, began by telling David Lammy: “What I’m concerned about is what the government is potentially making here, Bibby Stockholm made it clear the boat is designed for 220 people.”

The Bibby Stockholm vessel arrived in Falmouth on Tuesday where it will undergo an assessment and refurbishment. The vessel is set to house around 500 migrants and will be moved to Portland in the next few weeks.

The barge is part of a series of government schemes aimed at moving asylum seekers away from hotel accommodation.

The caller continued: “The escape routes on these ships are very narrow and very low. Most people in a fire do not die from the fire they die from the smoke.

Read More: Rishi Sunak vows to use 'as many barges as it takes' to house migrants amid Archbishop of Canterbury criticism

“What they are effectively doing here is they are creating a potential Grenfell on water, a floating coffin so to speak.

“Now I would question if they are planning to put 500 people onto that vessel, then that vessel will not have any kind of safety certification.

“If there is a fire people will die. In this case, people won’t die from the smoke or the flames, they will die from the stampede."

David Lammy was moved by this prospect saying: “Mark I’ve got to tell you this is extraordinarily serious, I say it's serious because a good friend of mine died in the Grenfell fire and like you say it wasn’t the fire that killed her it was the smoke."

David continued: “It would be desperately horrendous if there were a fire on one of these boats and people lost their lives.”

Read More: Channel migrants are often 'lower-skilled people' and represent 'burden on the British state', Robert Jenrick tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gatwick Airport was forced to close its runway for nearly an hour because of a "suspected drone incident".

Gatwick forced to shut runway for nearly an hour due to 'suspected drone incident'

A tourist has been arrested on suspicion of rape

British tourist arrested at Spanish airport and locked up on suspicion of raping friend's son in her hotel room
One boy has died and three have been rescued

Boy dies after being hauled from a river, with three other teens rescued from the water by police
Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will present together on Monday

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield to both present This Morning on Monday, as 'feuding' pair 'put differences aside'
India wants to be an ally for all victims of 'colonial appropriation'

India to help Greece and fellow 'victims of colonial appropriation' to push UK to give back Elgin Marbles
Myleene Klass wants to run as an MP

Myleene Klass wants to stand as an MP - but won't reveal which party she would run for

Rebekah Vardy has claimed she was sexually abused as a child

Rebekah Vardy 'was sexually abused aged 12' in her Jehovah's Witness family, with attack 'covered up by church elders'
Nurses want a 10% pay rise

Nurses push for a double-digit pay rise as fresh strikes loom that could run to Christmas

Former MP David Mellor brands Labour proposals to expand the electoral franchise as 'shallow and cynical'.

Ex-Tory MP dubs Labour's proposed voting changes 'cynical and shallow'

Prince Andrew is 'refusing to leave' the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'refusing to leave' 30-room royal mansion, and fears royal family could 'turn off the lights' to force him out

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile