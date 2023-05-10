Exclusive

Channel migrants are often 'lower-skilled people' and represent 'burden on the British state', Robert Jenrick tells LBC

10 May 2023, 18:57 | Updated: 10 May 2023, 19:00

Robert Jenrick speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr
Robert Jenrick speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Migrants crossing the English channel "predominantly don’t speak English, are lower-skilled people" and come from countries "that are quite different to our own", Robert Jenrick has told LBC.

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr after the government's Illegal Migration Bill was slammed in the House of Lords, Mr Jenrick - the immigration minister - said it is "fundamental" that business models of people smugglers are broken.

"I fundamentally believe you will not do that unless you make it clear that if you come here illegally on a small boat you won't find a route to a life in the UK," he said.

"You’ll either be returned home to a safe country like Albania or a third country like Rwanda.

“That is ultimately the only way to imbue our system with the deterrents that is necessary to break the model."

Robert Jenrick: That anyone coming to the UK on a small boat won’t find a life in the UK

Asked if his rhetoric on immigration is "dehumanising" towards asylum seekers, Mr Jenrick said there is a need for "an honest debate" and that "people coming across the channel in small boats are breaking the law".

He told LBC: "They’re breaking into our country…they often originate from places of great danger but they are coming from France.

“The overwhelming majority are young men, who are fit and able - they’re in France…they’re choosing to come to the UK.

“They’re also predominantly people who are not from liberal democracies, with the same standards of protection of minorities.

“They are people who will place a great burden on the British state.

Read More: Controversial illegal migration bill hits opposition in Lords as Archbishop of Canterbury set to rebuke law

“The studies I’ve seen suggest that if you take people who predominantly don’t speak English, are lower-skilled people, from countries that are quite different to our own, then this will be a huge effort by the British state to support and integrate them."

Mr Jenrick added that the burden of migrants crossing the channel will "predominantly fall upon on the poorest in our society" and suggested they could be left without social housing as a result.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Picture: Getty

It comes after the Home Secretary Suella Bravernman and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk urged members of the House of Lords to back their Illegal Migrant Bill, saying it is the "will of the people".

But the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby slammed the bill, saying it "has no sense at all of the long term and the global nature of the challenge that the world faces".

Speaking in the House of Lords, Justin Welby argued against the flagship legislation aimed at ensuring people who arrive in the UK in small boats would be detained and promptly removed, either to their home country or a third country such as Rwanda.

He said: "It ignores the reality that global migration must be engaged with at source as well as in the Channel as if we as a country were unrelated to the rest of the world."

Read More: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby slams controversial migrants bill as 'morally unacceptable'

Mr Jenrick said the government "will listen carefully to all views expressed in the Lords" but said the "British public expect us to take action".

"They can see the unfairness of what’s happening in the channel, which is that mostly young men in a place of safety - France, with a fully functioning asylum system - are getting into small boats, fuelling the people smugglers and breaking into our country in flagrant breach of our laws," Mr Jenrick said.

“People expect us to take action - any country would do and we should do as well.”

Robert Jenrick: Tories will do 'everything in their power' to tackle the immigration crisis

The House of Lords sat earlier from 11am on Wednesday to consider the Illegal Migration Bill at second reading after it passed the Commons, with almost 90 speakers including the archbishop listed.

The Bill includes provisions that would limit the ability of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to prevent the deportation of asylum seekers.

April was the busiest period for small boats so far this year, with 1,850 of this year's 5,652 arrivals making the journey last month.

Exclusive
A Chinese communist party spokesman has criticised Liz Truss

Liz Truss' Taiwan trip makes Chinese 'reunification' with island more likely, Beijing spokesman threatens

Tonight with Andrew Marr on Wednesday

Andrew Marr: The government's immigration bill is at the heart of a fight for the soul of the UK

Drinkers at the Walnut Tree in West Camel

In the drink: Somerset and Devon flooded after torrential downpour amid 'major incident' and 20 flood warnings

The Welsh composer was jokingly accused of being 'Meghan in disguise'.

‘I look this way all the time’: Moustached Coronation guest Sir Karl Jenkins says he wasn't ‘Meghan Markle in disguise’

Stephen Tompkinson denies GBH on Karl Poole

Stephen Tompkinson's acting talent 'makes his story convincing', jury told, as DCI Banks star denies punching drunk man

Kathleen Stock is set to talk at the Oxford Union

Oxford University students to get 'welfare resources' to deal with talk by professor accused of transphobia

The Duchess has hired Kim Kardashian's former bodyguard.

Meghan Markle bolsters security by hiring ‘elite’ bodyguard who used to work for Kim Kardashian

Vanushan Balakrishnan and Ilyas Suleiman killed Rishmeet Singh

Teens jailed for life after murdering 'pure in heart' Afghan refugee, 16, in west London, in case of mistaken gang identity
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel

Palestinian militants launch rocket attack from Gaza, says Israel

The Legislative Council in Hong Kong

Hong Kong amends law to limit foreign lawyers in certain cases

Angel Lynn suffered a double skull fracture in the incident

Shocking scans show Angel Lynn's double skull fracture after falling out of van following kidnap by ex-boyfriend

A tourist visits La Ghriba synagogue on the Island of Djerba in southern Tunisia

Death toll rises to five in Tunisia synagogue attack

Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group is set to be designated a terrorist group by the British government

UK to blacklist Russia's notorious Wagner Group of mercenaries as a terrorist organisation

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan

Pakistani judge rules former PM Imran Khan can be held for eight days

The actress branded the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Thousands complain to Ofcom after Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh describes Buckingham Palace balcony 'terribly white'

Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station

Ukraine’s occupied nuclear power plant faces possible staffing crunch

Ukraine and the head of Wagner says Russian army units fled in Bakhmut

Humiliation for Putin: Russian army unit flees Bakhmut on same day Moscow holds scaled-down Victory Day parade
The Mirror publisher admitted ‘some evidence’ of unlawful information gathering in relation to Prince Harry that ‘warrants compensation’

Mirror publisher apologises to Prince Harry for ordering the unlawful gathering of information
Justin Welby has opposed the government's controversial migrants bill in a rare intervention

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby slams controversial migrants bill as 'morally unacceptable'
The Met has issued an apology to the family of Daniel Morgan (main image). Top right, his mother Isobel Hulsmann, brother Alastair Morgan and sister Jane Royds

Daniel Morgan files found in locked cabinet inside Scotland Yard 'next to senior officer's desk'
Thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms are all predicted for the UK.

‘Damage to buildings’ predicted by Met Office, as it issues warning of thunderstorms, lightning and floods in UK
Robert De Niro,79, said fatherhood 'never gets easier' after becoming a dad for the seventh time

'Never gets easier': Robert De Niro, 79, reveals seventh child was planned and he is 'ok with it'
The future heir reportedly persuaded his grandfather to change the traditional uniform.

Prince George rewrites coronation tradition by 'persuading Charles to change uniforms' amid classmate teasing concerns
A notice posted on the Interpol Website showing an international appeal to identify female murder victims

Interpol launches appeal for help to identify 22 dead women

The Archbishop of Canterbury is among figures who oppose the controversial migrants bill

Controversial illegal migration bill hits opposition in Lords as Archbishop of Canterbury set to rebuke law
Woramet Ben Taota, 16, discovered with head injuries and phone and money gone after bike ride with female friend who has not been seen since

Sex offender admits murdering Brit teen who was found battered to death in Thai forest claiming 'drug deal went wrong'

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The Coronation passed off spectacularly- a showcase of national unity, not division, writes Stephen Rigley

The Coronation was a chance to celebrate national unity, not sow division

The princess revealed her adorable nickname for Prince Louis

Princess of Wales reveals her adorable nickname for Prince Louis

Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements

The party never stops: Kate and William all smiles as they host 'Coronation champions' at Buckingham Palace

James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government calls key British figures 'enemies of the people'

Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation

