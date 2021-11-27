David Lammy hits out at PM's mask-wearing track record

By Tim Dodd

This was the moment David Lammy hit out at Boris Johnson's track record on mask-wearing, as the PM announced plans to 'tighten up' face mask rules in shops and on public transport.

It comes as Boris Johnson announced a new package of measures designed to mitigate any spread of the Omicron Covid variant, including the requirement for all arrivals to the UK to take a PCR test and isolate until they get a negative result.

David replied to a caller who pointed out that many people are not wearing masks any more.

"The problem is Gary, we've got a Prime Minister that has been caught so many times, he's a serial-abuser of wearing a mask," David said.

"He doesn't wear a mask in hospitals, he doesn't wear a mask when he's sitting next to a 95-year-old man. I'm thinking of David Attenborough who is a national treasure, and he's prepared to put him at risk.

"When you look into the House of Commons... there are many Conservative colleagues, because they're of a libertarian bent, that will not wear a mask."

David continued: "That's why he's rather relaxed about mask wearing and why we see that our restrictions, even though they've been reintroduced, stop short of what we're seeing in other parts of the United Kingdom."

