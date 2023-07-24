'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change

By Madeleine Wilson

A caller has expressed his exasperation with Rishi Sunak's "ridiculous" pledges and evasive approach towards the "inconvenient truths" of climate change.

Russell in Bristol spoke to David Lammy after extreme heat triggered several fires across Greece, with the countryside on the island burning for the past five days.

The call also comes after the Tories have been warned over fiddling with green policies following an unexpected victory in the Uxbridge by-election, partially driven by opposition to a clean air scheme - ULEZ.

Russell said to David: "What sort of things is he hoping to create for his offspring?

"You know when I've got my daughter at midnight last night, you know, breaking down in tears, talking about she just read something online...

"She's talking about the future or the lack of one and what's the point in having children herself?

"Where is the representation for our young people? Where is the leadership? Because it's just not there. It's not existing.

"I mean, the Prime Minister these ridiculous pledges have got nothing to do with what in my book about what we really, really should be dealing with."

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has advised against viewing the environment as a religious crusade, advocating for a balanced approach.

Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg has expressed the view that the Tories could increase their chances in the next general election by reconsidering certain green policies, which have been a point of contention within the party.

Russell continued: "Wasn't it Gove last who said we've had enough of experts?

"Well, there are not enough experts because of course the experts who are specially trained spent a lifetime studying, being involved in, in some regions of expertise. Of course, that's just coming out with inconvenient truths."

At the start of David's show, he pointed to Conservative "failures" in addressing climate change, saying the government has been "fickle" and ignored warnings about an "incoming health catastrophe".

He added: "I wasn't surprised to see Jacob Rees-Mogg following the catastrophic by-elections results last week for the Conservatives, warning, 'I think it's really important', he said, 'that we're on the side of the British voters, we stop burdening them with extra charges, extra regulation, extra interference in their lives'", in relation to ULEZ.