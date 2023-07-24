'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change

24 July 2023, 13:28

Caller: 'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?'

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

A caller has expressed his exasperation with Rishi Sunak's "ridiculous" pledges and evasive approach towards the "inconvenient truths" of climate change.

Russell in Bristol spoke to David Lammy after extreme heat triggered several fires across Greece, with the countryside on the island burning for the past five days.

The call also comes after the Tories have been warned over fiddling with green policies following an unexpected victory in the Uxbridge by-election, partially driven by opposition to a clean air scheme - ULEZ.

Russell said to David: "What sort of things is he hoping to create for his offspring?

"You know when I've got my daughter at midnight last night, you know, breaking down in tears, talking about she just read something online...

"She's talking about the future or the lack of one and what's the point in having children herself?

"Where is the representation for our young people? Where is the leadership? Because it's just not there. It's not existing.

"I mean, the Prime Minister these ridiculous pledges have got nothing to do with what in my book about what we really, really should be dealing with."

READ MORE: 'Don't stop, just run!' British holidaymaker's terrifying tale of running from Rhodes wildfires

Holidays and flights to Greek island ravaged by fire cancelled

READ MORE: Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has advised against viewing the environment as a religious crusade, advocating for a balanced approach.

Meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg has expressed the view that the Tories could increase their chances in the next general election by reconsidering certain green policies, which have been a point of contention within the party.

Russell continued: "Wasn't it Gove last who said we've had enough of experts?

"Well, there are not enough experts because of course the experts who are specially trained spent a lifetime studying, being involved in, in some regions of expertise. Of course, that's just coming out with inconvenient truths."

READ MORE: 'Europe is burning': David Lammy responds to the heatwaves and wildfires raging across the continent

At the start of David's show, he pointed to Conservative "failures" in addressing climate change, saying the government has been "fickle" and ignored warnings about an "incoming health catastrophe".

He added: "I wasn't surprised to see Jacob Rees-Mogg following the catastrophic by-elections results last week for the Conservatives, warning, 'I think it's really important', he said, 'that we're on the side of the British voters, we stop burdening them with extra charges, extra regulation, extra interference in their lives'", in relation to ULEZ.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trevor Francis has died aged 69

Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Greta Thunberg fined for climate process in Sweden

Greta Thunberg dodges jail despite being found guilty of disobeying cops after blocking an oil depot in Sweden
Wildfires have been raging on Rhodes and Corfu - and holidaymakers affected may face a battle for compensation

Greece holiday chaos as Foreign Office doesn't alter travel advice - as Rhodes wildfire inferno visible from space
The man died in Croydon custody centre

Man, 30, wanted on recall to prison, dies in police custody in south London

Police handcuffed the woman before subsequently 'de-arresting' her when it emerged she had a valid ticket

'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare
George Alagiah has died aged 67

Veteran newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67 after battle with bowel cancer

Wildfires have been raging in Greece

'People fighting to get onto boats and children falling in the sea': Inside Brits' evacuation from wildfire-hit Rhodes
The first rescue flights from Rhodes have arrived in the UK

First rescue flights from fire-ravaged Rhodes arrive back in the UK as Brits forced to flee in mass evacuation
'Europe is burning': David Lammy responds to the heatwaves and wildfires raging across the continent

'Europe is burning': David Lammy responds to the heatwaves and wildfires raging across the continent
The government has vowed not to 'concrete over the countryside'

Michael Gove relaxes planning rules in England to create more homes in the 'heart of our cities'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile