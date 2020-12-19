David Lammy's instant reaction to Tier 4 restrictions for London and SE England

19 December 2020, 17:34

By Seán Hickey

After the PM announced Tier 4 restrictions for London and the South-East in the lead up to Christmas, David Lammy was devastated by the news.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said new restrictions would be more similar to the restrictions seen in the Spring, and those in Tier 4 will not be allowed to mix households at all over the festive season.

Non-essential retail, indoor gyms and leisure facilities in these areas will close.These measures will come into force from midnight on Saturday.

Read More: London and SE plunged into Tier 4 and told to stay home over Christmas

"That was devastating for so many reasons and in some ways one of the worst moments in this crisis," David Lammy insisted.

He dreaded to think that "there will now be hundreds of thousands of people spending Christmas on their own," as a result of the Governmnent's decision to lock down roughly a third of the nation.

"This has been -- this is just devastating."

Read More: Covid-19 crisis in numbers: LBC brings you the stats you need to know

Read More: 'Christmas bubbles' only allowed on Christmas Day, Boris Johnson says

David went on to list out the new restrictions on the South-East of England, and was clearly dejected as he listed the new rules.

"That is a severe restriction in so many ways it is back to the original lockdown for so many people."

He admitted that he didn't understand the severity of the situation until the PM and his CMO and CSA briefed the nation: "As I was listening to it it just felt so much more serious and worse than I had anticipated."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shoppers pictured in Cardiff earlier today before the rule change was announced

Wales to go into new lockdown from midnight with mixing allowed only on Christmas day
Scotland has announced a travel ban with the rest of the UK and has curbed Christmas mixing

Scotland: Travel ban with rest of UK as strict Christmas Covid rules announced
Boris Johnson has left Christmas in chaos after cancelling bubbles over the festive season

Christmas in chaos for millions after Tier 4 lockdown

London and the South East have been plunged into new Tier 4 restrictions

Coronavirus: What is Tier 4 and which areas are going into Tier 4?
'Christmas bubbles' will only allowed on Christmas Day, Boris Johnson has announced

'Christmas bubbles' only allowed on Christmas Day, Boris Johnson says
People in London, South East and East of England will be told to 'Stay at home' from midnight.

Coronavirus LIVE: Christmas Bubbles reduced as London, Scotland and Wales put in Tier 4
London and the South East have been plunged into new Tier 4 restrictions

London and SE plunged into Tier 4 Covid rules and told to stay home over Christmas
Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference

Coronavirus UK: What time is today's Downing Street press conference?
Boris Johnson is holding an emergency Cabinet meeting this afternoon

Boris Johnson calls emergency Cabinet meeting amid third lockdown fears
Bishop accused of being 'anti-Tory' for criticising loose Christmas rules

Bishop accused of being 'anti-Tory' for criticising loose Christmas rules

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

3 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

4 months ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile